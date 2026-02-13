JVC FORCE Co-Founder AJ ROK to Speak at Long Island Music Hall of Fame

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As part of a special Black History Month celebration event, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame will host Strong Island Forever: Legacy, Longevity & the Return of JVC FORCE, featuring one of the group's founding members, hip-hop legend AJ "AJ ROK" Woodson, on February 28th at 1 p.m. The event will take place at LIMEHOF's Stony Brook, NY location at 97 Main Street. This event is free for members and included with general admission ticket purchase for non-members.

"Welcoming AJ 'ROK' Woodson to the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame is a powerful celebration of hip-hop history and Strong Island pride," said Tom Needham, LIMEHOF Vice Chairman. "His legacy with JVC FORCE helped put Long Island on the rap map, and this is a rare opportunity for fans to hear his story, meet a true pioneer, and experience living hip-hop history up close."

Woodson will talk about his music career, the impact and legacy of JVC FORCE and their famous anthem "Strong Island," and his personal comeback journey of returning to the stage at age 60. After the talk, he will sign autographs and pose for photos. Woodson is credited with helping cement Long Island's place in hip-hop's golden era with a charismatic presence and sharp lyricism. Copies of his books and JVC FORCE T-shirts will be available for purchase and signing.

About AJ 'AJ ROK' Woodson

AJ 'AJ ROK' Woodson is a founding member of the legendary Long Island hip-hop group JVC FORCE, best known for the classic single, "Strong Island." Emerging during hip-hop's golden era, JVC FORCE helped solidify Long Island's place in rap history, delivering raw lyricism, sharp production, and an unapologetic hometown identity that still resonates decades later.

As 'AJ ROK,' Woodson earned respect for his commanding delivery, intricate rhyme patterns, and authentic storytelling. JVC FORCE's contributions to early East Coast hip-hop placed them among the foundational voices representing Long Island culture at a time when the boroughs dominated the conversation. "Strong Island" became more than a song; it became an anthem.

Beyond music, Woodson has built an influential career in journalism and media. He is the editor-in-chief and co-owner of Black Westchester, host and producer of People Before Politics Radio, a journalism fellow at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, and a respected voice in community advocacy and criminal justice reform. His byline has appeared in publications that include The Source and Vibe.

Now performing again at 60, 'AJ ROK' represents more than a comeback. He embodies longevity, cultural preservation, and the enduring spirit of hip-hop. His return to the stage is a testament to the power of legacy, resilience, and staying true to the culture that helped shape a generation.