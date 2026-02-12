Adam Pascal To Direct FEELS LIKE THE FIRST TIME – THE FOREIGNER MUSICAL Premiere

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts and Long Island University Post Theatre Company have announced the creative team and performance schedule for the first production of FEELS LIKE THE FIRST TIME – THE FOREIGNER MUSICAL, an original show inspired by the music of Foreigner. The production will run April 17–26, 2026 at the Little Theatre on LIU’s Brookville campus.

Directed by Tony nominee Adam Pascal, who also serves as Long Island University’s inaugural 2025/26 Artist-in-Residence, the musical features a book by Stephen Garvey, orchestrations and arrangements by David Abbinanti, and choreography by Lorna Ventura. Additional creative team members include musical director Mark Christine, scenic designer Anthony Freitas, lighting designer Chris D’Angelo, Costume Designer Matsy Stinson, production coordinator Sean Richards, casting directors Jamibeth Margolis and Meredith Hoddeson, and production stage manager Alyssa Williams.

Set in 1985, Feels Like the First Time follows a suburban family whose lives are upended after winning an MTV sweepstakes that brings rock icon Simon Bash to their backyard for a private concert. As neighbors attempt to capitalize on the superstar’s presence, the story explores ambition, identity, and connection, set to Foreigner hits including “Cold as Ice,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” “Urgent,” “Hot-Blooded,” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

The production will feature a company of 26 performers, primarily LIU students alongside select professional actors in adult roles. Full casting will be announced at a later date.

The musical is produced under LIU’s newly launched New Works Initiative, established by Tom Dunn, Creative Producer and Executive and Artistic Director of Tilles Center and Dean of LIU’s College of Arts and Design. Funding for the project was secured through a benefit concert hosted by Foreigner’s original lead singer Lou Gramm at Tilles Center. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and founding member Al Greenwood will attend opening night.

All tickets are $40 and go on sale Friday, February 13 at noon.