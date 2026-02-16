The Ice Palace Will Present Gianmarco Soresi & Jay Jurden in Comedy Night

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Ice Palace will present a night of stand-up comedy featuring two of the fastest-rising voices in comedy today: Gianmarco Soresi and Jay Jurden, live on Saturday, July 18 at 7:00 PM(doors open at 6:00 PM).

Hailed as “superb” by The New York Times, Gianmarco Soresi has quickly become one of the most dynamic performers in stand-up. Known for his sharp wit, high-energy delivery, and brilliantly crafted social commentary, Soresi has captivated audiences across the country with appearances on late-night television, streaming platforms, and sold-out venues nationwide.

Joining him is Jay Jurden, a razor-sharp comic celebrated for his incisive humor, charm, and fearless perspective. With writing credits for major television productions and stand-up performances that blend intelligence with undeniable stage presence, Jurden is widely regarded as one of comedy's most exciting emerging talents.

Set against the iconic backdrop of Cherry Grove, The Ice Palace continues its legacy as Fire Island's premier destination for live entertainment. This special one-night-only event promises an evening of bold, brilliant, and laugh-out-loud comedy in an intimate and electric setting.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly. Guests are encouraged to arrive early; doors open at 6:00 PM.