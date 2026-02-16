Photos: Monty Python's SPAMALOT At CM Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

CM Performing Arts Center has released first look photos from its production of Monty Python’s Spamalot, now playing as part of the Theatre’s 56th Season.

Lovingly ripped off from the film classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the Tony Award-winning musical comedy follows King Arthur and his knights of the Round Table on an absurd quest filled with unforgettable songs, outrageous humor, and plenty of medieval mayhem.

The production runs through March 1st. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 631-218-2810 or online at www.CMPAC.com.

Photo Credit: Janette Pellegrini

