Hampton Theatre Company to Present I DO! I DO! at Quogue Community Hall

The Hampton Theatre Company is inviting audiences to celebrate love, laughter, and lifelong commitment at its upcoming production of "I Do! I Do!", the beloved musical by Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones. Opening March 12 at Quogue Community Hall and running through March 29, the show offers a unique theatrical experience: the opportunity for ticket buyers to renew their wedding vows at the theater at almost every performance.

"I Do! I Do!"!" is an intimate and charming musical that follows one couple, Agnes and Michael, from their wedding night at the turn of the 20th century through 50 years of marriage. Set entirely in their bedroom, the show traces the joys, challenges, humor, and enduring affection that define a shared life. Through a series of poignant and often comical vignettes, audiences witness how love evolves over time while remaining rooted in connection and commitment.

Since its Broadway premiere, "I DO! I DO!" has been warmly embraced by critics for its wit, emotional honesty, and melodic score. Reviewers have praised the musical as "a valentine to marriage" and admired its ability to capture universal truths with simplicity and grace. The show's intimate scale and heartfelt storytelling have made it a favorite among audiences who appreciate character-driven musical theatre.

The musical was created by the legendary team of Harvey Schmidt (music) and Tom Jones (book and lyrics), best known for the long-running classic "The Fantasticks." Together, Schmidt and Jones reshaped American musical theatre with works that emphasized lyricism, intimacy, and emotional resonance. "I DO! I DO!" earned multiple Tony Award nominations and remains a testament to their enduring influence and craftsmanship.

The cast of "I Do! I Do!" features Nicholas Auletti ("A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum") as Michael and HTC newcomer Savannah Moore as Agnes. The director is HTC President Rosemary Cline, who is also responsible for the set design. Lighting design is by Sebastian Paczynski, and costume design by Teresa LeBrun.

Performances at the Quogue Community Hall will run from March 12 through March 29 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7, and on Sundays at 2:30. An additional matinee performance will be offered on Saturday, March 28, at 2:30, prior to the regular 7 p.m. performance that evening.

Two post-show talkbacks featuring the director and cast will be offered following the March 20 and March 27 evening performances.

With love in the air all around this production, Hampton Theatre Company wants to extend the celebration by offering a complimentary vow renewal ceremony following most performances for all couples who'd like to reaffirm their plunge.