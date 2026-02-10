DEAR EVAN HANSEN And More Set for Bay Street Theater 2026 Summer Mainstage Lineup

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bay Street Theater will celebrate its 35th anniversary in 2026 with a summer season featuring two world premieres and two musicals, marking the first time the theatre has presented this combination in a single season.

The season opens with MISTER HALSTON, a world premiere solo play by Raffaele Pacitti, presented in association with Tony Award–winning producer Bruce Robert Harris. The play examines the life and career of American fashion designer Halston, tracing his rise in 1970s and 1980s New York through his influence on style, celebrity culture, and business. The production will run from June 2 through June 21, with previews beginning June 2 and an opening night scheduled for June 6.

In July, Bay Street will present CAGNEY, a dance-driven musical inspired by the life of actor James Cagney. The musical features music and lyrics by Robert Creighton and Christopher McGovern, with a book by Peter Colley, and is produced in association with Riki Kane Larimer. The production blends original songs with selections associated with George M. Cohan, highlighting Cagney’s roots in vaudeville and musical performance. Previews begin June 30, with an opening night on July 3, and performances continue through July 26.

The August slot is filled by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, the Tony Award–winning musical with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson. The production is presented as a co-production with A.C.T. of Connecticut. Bay Street’s staging is designed specifically for the venue’s intimate scale. Previews begin August 4, with an opening night on August 8, and performances run through August 29.

The season concludes with BONKERS IN THE BOROUGHS, a world premiere comedy written by Joy Behar. The production consists of five original short plays examining relationships and daily life in New York City and features Behar performing alongside guest artists. The run is scheduled for September 1 through September 6.

Tickets and subscriptions for Bay Street Theater’s 35th Anniversary Summer Season are on sale now. Subscriptions include three productions and additional benefits, including access to a discounted ticket offer for BONKERS IN THE BOROUGHS available exclusively to subscribers. Tickets and subscriptions are available at baystreet.org or by calling the box office at 631-725-9500.