AN EVENING WITH ADAM PASCAL to be Presented at Arc Stages

Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages will present An Evening with Adam Pascal, with special guest John Hickok. This special, one night only concert will benefit the Arc Stages Capital Campaign. The performance will be held at Arc Stages on Saturday, February 28th at 7 pm.

Pascal is an actor, singer, and musician, widely known for originating the role of Roger Davis in the musical, Rent. He was nominated for a 1996 Tony Award as Best Actor (Musical), won a Drama League and Obie award for his performance as Roger, and later reprised the role in the 2005 film. Pascal originated the role of Radames in Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida on Broadway. He played the Emcee in the 1998 revival of Cabaret, Freddie Trumper in Chess at the New Amsterdam Theatre and Royal Albert Hall, and Huey Calhoun in the Broadway company of Memphis. More recently, he starred as William Shakespeare in the Tony Award-winning musical Something Rotten!, and Edward Lewis in Pretty Woman.