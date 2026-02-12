The Gateway Playhouse Will Host Cabaret Night Fundraiser

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Gateway Playhouse has announced its newest fundraising event, CABARET NIGHT, taking place on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at 7:00 PM. This lively evening will unfold throughout The Gateway Playhouse's lobby and historic Barn Theater in Bellport, NY, offering guests an intimate and unforgettable night of live performance, cocktails, and community celebration.

Get ready for an evening of music, Broadway sparkle, and cabaret-style charm. CABARET NIGHT will showcase the extraordinary talent that graces The Gateway's stage throughout the year in an up-close, intimate setting. Guests will enjoy live performances featuring songs and music from beloved Broadway favorites, hosted by the delightful Masters of Ceremony, Michael and Jessica Baker, along with a special appearance by Emmy Award-winning actress Sally Struthers, who will star in The Gateway Playhouse's upcoming MainStage production of The Full Monty, opening March 13, 2026.

This one-night-only event offers audiences a unique opportunity to experience Gateway artists in a relaxed, festive atmosphere while supporting the nonprofit mission of Long Island's flagship performing arts institution.

CABARET NIGHT Event Details

When: Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 7:00 PM–9:30 PM

Where: The Gateway Playhouse

215 South Country Road, Bellport, NY 11713

Food: Generously donated by Avino's Italian Table, Painters' Restaurant, La Plage, and more

Cost: $75 per person

50/50 Raffle:

• 1 for $20

• 3 for $50

Winner announced February 28. Need not be present to win.