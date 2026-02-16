THE REVOLUTIONISTS to be Presented at Modern Classics Theatre Co.

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Modern Classics Theatre Company of Long Island will present the premiere of Lauren Gunderson's The Revolutionists. Modern Classics is a professional theatrical company located at the BACCA Arts Center in Lindenhurst.

Directed by Meredith Lynn Spencer, this "dream-tweaked" comedy runs from March 7 through March 22, 2026, at the BACCA Arts Center in Lindenhurst.

Set in Paris, 1793, The Revolutionists follows four very real women who lived boldly during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror. As the revolution sinks into hyper-violent, hypocritical male rhetoric, an unlikely quartet gathers to fight back with art, activism, and a bit of murder:

Olympe De Gouges (Jes Almeida): A playwright struggling to write the perfect revolutionary anthem.

Charlotte Corday (Rosie Collette): A determined assassin on her way to kill Marat in his bathtub.

Marianne Angelle (Karen Griffith Gordon): A fierce Haitian rebel fighting for freedom across the Atlantic.

Marie Antoinette (Julie Lorson): The former Queen of France, who may be obsessed with ribbons, but possesses a surprising depth of spirit.

This grand comedy explores the intersections of feminism and terrorism, legacy and violence, and the enduring power of "chosen sisters" to change the world. It is a true story—or total fiction. It's a play about a play—or a raucous resurrection that ends in a song and a scaffold.