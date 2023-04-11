Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Long Island Music Hall of Fame Now Accepting 2023 Music Scholarship Applications

The Deadline for applications is Friday, May 12th, 2023. 

Apr. 11, 2023  

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHoF) it is now accepting applications for their 2023 Student Scholarship program. The Deadline for applications is Friday, May 12th, 2023.

LIMEHoF will award $500 scholarships to graduating students. These scholarships will provide funding for eligible graduating high school students from Nassau, Suffolk, Brooklyn, Queens, or Kings (Brooklyn) Counties who have shown an interest in pursuing a career in music. To apply and to read the eligibility requirements, please download the scholarship application (https://www.limusichalloffame.org/scholarshipsgrants/).

All applications must be postmarked by the application due date in order to be accepted.

The LIMHOF Education Committee will base selections on the completed application and the following:

• 400 to 500-word essay on education and career goals

• High school transcript

• Letter of recommendation from an individual who can attest to the applicant's

commitment to a music career

Eligibility criteria is:

• Graduating high school senior from Nassau, Suffolk, Brooklyn (Kings) or Queens counties

• Minimum 2.5 GPA

• Accepted full-time at an accredited college or university

• Demonstrated interest in pursuing a career in music

• Demonstrate Financial need

• U.S. citizen or legal resident with I-55 permanent residency

For more information about LIMHOF's education recognition programs, contact Tom Needham, Education Advisory Board Chairman at education@limusichalloffame.org. More information and applications may be found at https://www.limusichalloffame.org/scholarshipsgrants/

Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music Hall of Fame is a 501(c) (3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island's musical heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State's Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music in all its forms. To date, the organization has inducted more than 120 musicians and music industry executives, and also offers education programs and scholarships, and awards to Long Island students and educators.



