Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame Now Accepting 2024 Music Scholarship Applications

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) is now accepting applications for its 2024 Student Scholarship program. The deadline for applications is Friday, May 10th, 2024.

LIMEHOF will award $500 scholarships to graduating students. These scholarships will provide funding to eligible graduating high school students from Nassau, Suffolk, Brooklyn, Queens, or Kings (Brooklyn) Counties who have shown an interest in pursuing a career in music. To apply and to read the eligibility requirements, please download the scholarship application. (https://www.limusichalloffame.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/2024-Student-Scholarship-Application.pdf)

Student Scholarships Applications Deadline: Friday, May 10, 2024.

All applications must be postmarked by the application due date in order to be accepted.

For more information about LIMHOF’s education recognition programs, contact Tom Needham, Education Advisory Board Chairman at info@limusichalloffame.org. More information about LIMEHOF’s Education programs may be found at https://www.limusichalloffame.org/scholarshipsgrants/

The LIMEHOF Education Committee will base selections on the completed application and the following:

· 400-to-500-word essay on education and career goals.

· High school transcript.

· Letter of recommendation from an individual who can attest to the applicant’s commitment to a career in music.

Eligibility criteria is:

· Graduating high school senior from Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, or Kings (Brooklyn) Counties.

· Minimum 2.5 GPA.

· Accepted full-time at an accredited college or university.

· Demonstrated interest in pursuing a career in music.

· Financial need.

· U.S. citizen or legal resident with I-55 permanent residency.