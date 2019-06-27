Linda Lavin Comes To Bay Street as Part Of Music Mondays
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce Linda Lavin: Love Notes on Monday, July 15 at 8 pm as part of Bay Street Theater's Music Mondays concert series. Tickets range from $69 - $89 and are on sale now at baystreet.org and through the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open daily from 11am to showtime.
Love Notes is a delightful, sexy, and funny show of songs and stories told by Tony and Golden Globe winner Linda Lavin. With Billy Stritch at the piano, her husband Steve Bakunas on the drums and special guest, jazz violinist Aaron Weinstein, Linda will perform favorites from the Great American Songbook, jazz standards, show tunes, Brazilian music and the Alice theme song. It's a party in her living room!
Broadway, TV, and film star Linda Lavin has received numerous awards: a Tony, a Drama Desk, an Outer Critics, a Helen Hayes and she was recently inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. She is also 6-time Tony nominee. Linda is widely known for playing the title character in the TV sitcom Alice for 9 years, for which she is a two-time Golden Globe Award winner. Most recently Linda starred on the CBS sitcom 9JKL and co starred on the NBC TV series Sean Saves The World.She has also starred Madam Secretary and episodes of the Netflix series, The Santa Clarita Diet.
On Broadway she has starred in Our Mother's Brief Affair, The Lyons, Collected Stories, The Tale Of The Allergist's Wife, The Diary of Anne Frank, Gypsy, The Sisters Rosenweig and Broadway Bound, to name a few. Linda appeared with Robert De Niro in Nancy Meyer's The Intern and recent feature films include A Short History of Decay, Manhattan Nocturne with Adrien Brody, and upcoming, How to Be A Latin Lover and Warner Brothers feature, Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase.
Music Mondays at Bay Street Theater continues with LaChanze on August 5, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo on August 12, John Lloyd Young on August 19 and Isaac Mizrahi on August 26.
Bay Street Theater's Music Mondays are sponsored in part by Douglas Elliman Real Estate and GroundLink.
Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.