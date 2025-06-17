LOTUS LAND: THE AMERICAN RUSH TRIBUTE Comes to Patchogue Theatre in January 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Lotus Land: The American RUSH Tribute at Patchogue Theatre on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at 8PM.

The American RUSH Tribute - Lotus Land - is an authentic 3 piece RUSH tribute dedicated to being the closest thing to RUSH as possible.

Tickets are $50 - $70 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11656623. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 20, 2025 at 10AM.

