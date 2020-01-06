KIDZ BOP Comes to Bethel Woods

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the nonprofit cultural center located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival in Bethel, N.Y., today announced that KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brands for kids, will perform on the Pavilion Stage on July 22nd. The highly-anticipated family-friendly live concert experience will take place in 58+ cities in the U.S. and Canada in 2020.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, January 10th at 10:00 AM at www.BethelWoodsCenter.org www.Ticketmaster.com , Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at 1-800-653-8000.

Bigger than ever before, the all-new live tour will feature KIDZ BOP's best production yet with new sets, wardrobe, choreography, interactive elements, and more surprises. Named one of Billboard Magazine's Top 100 Artists of the Decade, and #1 Kids' Artist for 10 consecutive years, The KIDZ BOP Kids will perform some of today's biggest hits live on stage. The KIDZ BOP Kids have sold more than 21 million albums and garnered 4.5 billion streams worldwide.

Victor Zaraya, President of KIDZ BOP adds, "We're proud to create an environment at our KIDZ BOP live shows that kids and families will enjoy together, whether it's your child's first concert or an annual family tradition."

Citi is the official presale credit card of the KIDZ BOP Live 2020 Tour. As such, Citi card members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 7th at 10am local time until Thursday, January 9th at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com

Special VIP packages, which include a private party, exclusive merchandise, and a meet-and-greet with The KIDZ BOP Kids, are also available. Artist Group International (AGI) is representing the KIDZ BOP tour.

The pre-sale for Bethel Woods Members begins Tuesday, January 7th at 11:00 AM. More than early entry, live music, VIP access & exclusive benefits, membership provides vital support for museum education and creative learning programs, while offering exclusive benefits not available to the general public. To learn about additional member benefits and pre-sale access, please visit https://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/join-give/join

A limited number of 2020 Bethel Woods Season Lawn Passes are available, fully transferrable, and guarantees your place on the lawn for every Pavilion concert. To learn more visit https://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/concerts/season-lawn-passes





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You