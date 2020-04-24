Hofstra Performing Arts Programs Adjust to Virtual Learning

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Hofstra Chronicle has reported that Hofstra's performing arts programs have transitioned to online learning due to the health crisis.

Read the full story HERE.

Hofstra's performing arts departments have come together to formulate plans to continue teaching their programs, though adjustment is not without glitches.

Remote dance and music classes via zoom have provided challenges while everyone adjusts to the new normal.

Caroline Copeland, an adjunct professor of drama and dance at Hofstra shared:

"We're missing basically the aerobic element of the class," Copeland said. "Physically, it's just not as satisfying to practice this way."

Though, students and teachers also remain optimistic.

Kristina DiCarlo, a senior BFA dance major made a video titled, "COVID-19 Can't Stop Hofstra Dance," for her senior practicum, a compilation of Hofstra University dancers dancing within their own homes. "I feel as though it is an artist's job to turn a tragic and hard time into something beautiful," DiCarlo said.

Check out the full story HERE.





