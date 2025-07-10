Engeman Theater Unveils 2025–2026 Children's Theater Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The John W. Engeman Theater has revealed their 2025–2026 Children's Theater Season. They will kick off their new season with a brand-new musical jam-packed with comedy, adventure, and your favorite Disney characters—DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL. Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney's Descendants: The Musical features beloved characters from Snow White, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and more—plus hit songs from the films! This high-energy production follows the teenage children of Maleficent, Cruella de Vil, Jafar, and the Evil Queen as they navigate life at Auradon Prep and discover what it means to choose your own path. September 20 – October 26, 2025

Get ready to feel the holiday spirit! One of the most beloved holiday shows, FROSTY, is back and better than ever! Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ethel Pierpot and their evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all! November 22 – December 28, 2025

Next, get ready to embark on a magical journey with Princesses Anna and Elsa in FROZEN JR. When faced with danger, the sisters discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. Featuring all the memorable songs from the hit Disney film, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! January 24 – March 1, 2026

This Spring, we bring a timeless classic to the stage with RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA. This magical musical puts a new spin on the beloved fairytale that continues to enchant audiences with its themes of kindness, love, and the power of dreams. The story follows Ella, a young woman who lost her father and lives as a servant to her wicked stepmother and stepsisters—until a royal invitation changes everything. March 21 – April 26, 2026

We conclude our season with the hilarious and heartwarming story of an unlikely hero in SHREK THE MUSICAL TYA. Set in a mythical “once upon a time” sort of land, Shrek The Musical tells the story of a hulking green ogre who, after being mocked and feared his entire life, retreats to an ugly green swamp to live in peaceful isolation. But when his home is invaded by fairytale misfits, Shrek sets off on a life-changing journey filled with laughs, adventure, and plenty of heart. July 18 – August 23, 2026.