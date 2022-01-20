EastLine Theatre To Present Lynn Nottage's INTIMATE APPAREL

EastLine Theatre in association with the Babylon Citizens Council on the Arts will present Intimate Apparel by Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage this February at the BACCA Center in Lindenhurst's downtown. This tender period romance will begin performances just before Valentine's Day.



After recent engagements in Babylon village, EastLine Theatre will return to the town of Babylon with Intimate Apparel. Based on the real life of her great-grandmother, Lynn Nottage's play follows talented seamstress Esther and her dream for a better life in 1905 New York City. Although she sews intricate ladies' undergarments for the affluent, she dreams of sewing her own wedding trousseau. Through her work she forms a delicate, if forbidden relationship with the Orthodox Jewish man who sells her fabric.



Nottage felt compelled to tell the story because "I am interested in people living in the margins of society and I do have a mission to tell the stories of women of color, in particular. I feel we've been present throughout history, but our voices have been neglected." In writing the play, Nottage set out to write something "something simple and gentle".



Performances will take place at the BACCA Center in Lindenhurst starting on February 12th and running through the 27th.



Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students. They can be purchased at eastline.booktix.com. More information is available at eastlinetheatre.org or by calling 516-749-5047.



Intimate Apparel by Lynn Nottage is presented by EastLine Theatre in partnership with the Babylon Citizens Council on the Arts, with direction by Sheilah Barskdale & Matt Rosenberg.



The cast of Intimate Apparel features Brandon Robinson, Lee Kurfist, Magda Labonte-Blaise, Michelle Nielsen, Reggie Street, and Elizabeth Tobio.



EastLine Theatre is a nonprofit theatre company that BroadwayWorld calls 'Long Island's best kept secret'. EastLine aims to create theatre in unlikely spaces while re-examining the canon, exploring modern plays, and bringing original works to the attention of the community.



In summer 2021, EastLine toured Long Island parks with an acclaimed production of Romeo & Juliet. In recent years, EastLine has produced Prospero (Live), an original musical based on The Tempest; the Long Island premiere of Paula Vogel's Indecent; the black comedy Hand to God; a newly-commissioned adaptation of Antigone; a sold-out run of Peter Shaffer's Amadeus in a tiny blackbox space; and a production of Treasure Island that BroadwayWorld said was 'bursting at the seams with imagination'. EastLine will return to the BACCA Center in August with the Long Island premiere of Sarah Ruhl's In the Next Room, or the vibrator play.