​Comedian Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias to Perform at UBS Arena at Belmont Park in October

Comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will be performing at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, located on the border of Queens and Nassau County, on Saturday, October 1. This is part of his all new 2022 Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias Back On Tour. ​Tickets can be purchased at Fluffyguy.com starting Friday, August 5 at 10 a.m.

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is one of the world's most successful and popular stand-up comedians, performing sold-out concerts around the world. He is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over one billion views.

Iglesias made history this year (May 2022), becoming the first comedian to perform at and sell out Dodger Stadium in front of 55,000 fans, joining the likes of Elvis, Madonna, The Beatles, and Elton John. That show will air as Netflix's biggest special later this year.

His previous specials have sold millions of DVD copies around the globe.

Gabriel was included in The Hollywood Reporter's "Top 40 Comedy Players" issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, and Lorne Michaels. Iglesias also had the distinct honor of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden in New York, Staples Center in Los Angeles, and Sydney Opera House in Australia. He embarked on a European arena comedy tour this past summer.

On TV, Gabriel is the star and executive producer of the original Netflix comedy series, Mr. Iglesias, which is currently streaming 3 seasons.

Feature film credits include co-starring roles in Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL. His voice has been heard in the animated films Space Jam: A New Legacy as "Speedy Gonzales" and Pixar's Academy Award nominated film Coco. Gabriel is one of a handful of comedians with a theatrically released stand-up concert comedy film, The Fluffy Movie.

Gabriel Iglesias is the youngest of six children, raised by a single mother in Long Beach, CA. It was during his childhood that he developed a strong sense of humor to deal with the obstacles he faced. In 1997, he set out to hone his comedic skills, and performed stand-up anywhere he could find an audience, including biker bars and hole-in-the-wall joints. Gabriel's stand-up comedy is a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters, and sound effects that bring his personal experiences to life. His unique and animated comedy style has made him popular among fans of all ages.

Connect with Gabriel Iglesias:

Website:​ ​https://www.fluffyguy.com

Twitter:​ ​https://twitter.com/fluffyguy

Facebook:​ ​https://www.facebook.com/GabrielIglesias

YouTube:​ ​https://www.youtube.com/user/hotandfluffycomedy

About UBS Arena

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon. The state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has welcomed top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, TWICE, Eagles and John Mayer. The venue will host more than 150 major events annually, while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. In an effort to build a greener future, UBS Arena intends on being carbon neutral for operations by 2024.

Located on the historic grounds of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is located seven miles from JFK International Airport and is accessible via car and ride share at exits 26A, 26B, and 26D off the Cross Island Parkway. For guests using the Long Island Rail Road, UBS Arena will be accessible to East and Westbound travelers at the Queens Village LIRR station, Eastbound travelers at the brand new Elmont-UBS Arena Station (accessible Westbound in Fall 2022), and via the Belmont Spur station, operating from Jamaica on event days. In addition to the Long Island Rail Road, the arena is also accessible via MTA Bus Routes Q2 and Q110 and the Nassau County Inter-Express N6 bus service.

For additional information, please visit UBSArena.com or @UBSArena on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.