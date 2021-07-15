Cast and Crew Announced For CAMELOT—A Concert Musical at Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the cast and crew of the outdoor staged concert production of Camelot, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, opening Thursday, August 5, at 2011 Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton, in the field behind Carvel.

The new envisioning, directed by Artistic Director, Scott Schwartz, brings forth the story of King Arthur, Guenevere, and Lancelot with intimacy, immediacy, and incandescent passion. This production is presented outdoors in a field across from Bridgehampton Commons for a limited audience of 200 attendees. Seating is social-distanced and arranged according to all necessary health and safety guidelines.

Tickets start at $45 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at www.baystreet.org. In case of inclement weather, ticket buyers will be notified and given first opportunity to rebook a future date, apply the funds to another show, or offered a refund.

The beloved musical Camelot, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe , explores one of the greatest romances of all time and paints a luminous picture of a fleeting moment when justice, peace, and righteousness reigned supreme. While that moment must come to an end, we are asked to believe it could come again. Love, loss, humor, and regret pour forth from the acclaimed score, which includes classic songs such as I Loved You Once in Silence, I Wonder What the King Is Doing Tonight, If Ever I Would Leave You, and of course the title song, Camelot.

"On this first musical back at Bay Street since the pandemic began, I feel so lucky to get to work with this extraordinary company of artists. They are all brilliant performers with vast experience on Broadway, at Bay Street, and beyond," says Artistic Director Scott Schwartz . "They will bring a diverse set of perspectives and experiences to the show, and together we will create a Camelot that speaks to this moment, to where we are right now."

Jeremy Kushnier (Arthur) is very excited to be making his Bay Street Theater debut. Broadway credits include Roger in Rent, Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys, Ren in Footloose and most recently King Basilius in Head over Heels. He has appeared on TV in The Good Wife, Person of Interest and Nurse Jackie. As a singer songwriter Jeremy has two independent albums available on his website jeremykushnier.com . He can currently be seen staring in the feature film The Idea of Manhood currently on Amazon Prime and most other streaming sites.

Britney Coleman (Guenevere) was born and raised a proud Wolverine in Ann Arbor, Michigan. One of the youngest members of a large, musically accomplished family, she started her stage career in third grade playing Mary in The Secret Garden. After being bit by the bug, she continued to pursue theatre, choir and orchestra through the end of high school, which eventually led her to the nationally recognized BFA Musical Theatre program at The University of Michigan. She had the freedom to develop her craft and play dream roles like Sarah in Ragtime, and other characters in the premieres of the new shows Ella Minnow Pea and See Rock City. Since graduating, she has moved to New York City and appeared on Broadway in the revival of Sunset Boulevard, starring Glenn Close , Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and Tootsie. She has appeared at St. Anne's Warehouse and various regional theaters across the country including the MUNY, The Old Globe , TUTS, The Asolo Rep, Marriott Lincolnshire, Westport Country Playhouse , Baltimore Center Stage, The Fulton Opera House, and more. She is currently in the cast of the revival of Company on Broadway starring Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone