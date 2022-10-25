CM Performing Arts Center Unveils 50th Season: LIGHTS, CAMERA, BROADWAY!
Productions include 9 to 5 The Musical, A Chorus Line, The Prom and more!
The CM Performing Arts Center has just unveiled their Main Stage Lineup for their 50th Season in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.
With the theme of Lights, Camera, Broadway, each show selected, including one secret show to be revealed in January, have all had film adaptions.
A Chorus Line: January 28 - February 11
9 to 5, The Musical: February 25 - March 11
Surprise Show (to be revealed January 1): March 25 - April 16
The Prom: April 29 - May 14
Now is the perfect time to become a season subscriber and see all four shows for one low price. For more information on subscriptions, call the box office at 631-218-2810 or visit www.CMPAC.com/Subscriptions.
