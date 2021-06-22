Bethel Woods Welcomes Pitbull and Iggy Azalea on September 3

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a nonprofit cultural organization located in Bethel, NY, today announced that Pitbull will perform at the historic site on Friday, September 3rd with special guest Iggy Azalea as part of the 'I Feel Good' tour.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 25th at 10:00 AM at www.BethelWoodsCenter.org www.Ticketmaster.com , Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at 1-800-653-8000.

One of the most dynamic performers of this era, Mr. Worldwide aka Pitbull, is set to take over stages across North America for the first time in nearly two years on the I Feel Good Tour. The global superstar will once again pull out all of the stops as he delivers a set loaded with instantly recognizable smashes and surprises. In addition, he'll be performing new music from his forthcoming English album on stage for the very first time.

Pitbull recently teased what fans can expect when he hits the road in interviews with Billboard and Associated Press. The news continues yet another banner year for Mr. Worldwide. In 2021, he notably became an ownership partner of NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing and linked up with Farruko, IamChino, El Alfa, and Omar Courtz on the collaborative banger "Ten Cuidado"-which has already amassed over 25 million streams and counting.

His twelfth studio album and second for his own Mr. 305 Records drops later this year.

The presale for Bethel Woods Members begins Wednesday, June 23rd at 10:00 AM. More than early entry, live music, and VIP access, membership provides vital support for museum education and creative learning programs, while offering exclusive benefits not available to the general public. To learn about additional member benefits and presale access, please visit https://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/member

A limited number of 2021 Bethel Woods Season Lawn Passes are available, fully transferrable, and guarantees a place on the open-air lawn for every Pavilion concert, including sold out and Pavilion-only performances. To learn more visit https://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/concerts/season-lawn-passes