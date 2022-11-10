Bay Street's Virtual Holiday Silent Auction Returns

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced that bidding for its annual virtual Holiday Silent Auction opens Friday, November 25. The Holiday Silent Auction has become a main fundraising event at Bay Street Theater, and the proceeds raised from the auctioned items supports the Theater in its commitment to the performing arts and educational programs. Bidding will remain open until Sunday, December 4, at noon.



Bidding information along with item listings can be found HERE.



Going into the gift-giving season, the Holiday Silent Auction provides Bay Street audiences an opportunity to purchase some truly unique items and experiences for themselves, their families and friends, while also having a fun and exciting way to support the theater and the performing arts.



"We all have that 'hard-to-buy-for' person in our lives," says Executive Director, Tracy Mitchell. "She's a golfer? Bid on a round at the very private Bridge Club with actor Richard Kind! Grandkids visiting with no plans? Maybe a week of theater camp will be right up their alley! There are some really fun experiences to find at our annual auction." She adds, "What better way to get your holiday shopping done, but from the comfort of your own bed, and for a good cause?"



One-of-a-kind collectible items, experiences, and travel packages have been provided by a gracious list of donors, including local businesses and top-name celebrities. This year, bidders will have an opportunity to win such items as autographed memorabilia; a seven-night Cruise from Viking Cruises; a round of golf with Richard Kind at The Bridge; a script review by Bay Street Artistic Director Scott Schwartz; signed martini glasses by Tovah Feldshuh, star of Funny Girl on Broadway; a 90-minute playwriting session with Will Pomerantz; Blade Helicopter transportation to or from City Airports; and much more!



2022 Holiday Auction sponsors include Viking River Cruises, Blade, Wölffer Estate, Marcia Tumpowsky, Michelle Farmer Collaborate, Southampton Publick House, Bedside Reading, Hampton Coffee Company, The Wharf Shop, Lucille Khornak Photography, Behind the Fence, WLNG Radio, Preston House, Calissa, Live with Kelly & Ryan, Victor's Car Wash, Aboff's Paints, Ellipsis Boat Rentals, OPTYX of East Hampton, Sunrise to Sunset Surf & Sport, Stephen Talkhouse, Sagaponack Farm Distillery, Salon Xavier, Round Swamp Farm, Simplified with Style, Hampton Jitney, Dopo La Spiaggia, LongHouse Reserve, A New Leaf Flowers, Sag Harbor Inn, Rumrunner Home, Amagansett Beach & Bicycle, Eastville Community Historical Society, Citeralla, The 1770 House, Special Effects Beauty Salon, Kites of the Harbor, The Classy Canine, Topping Rose House, Hampton Sun, New York Yankees, New York Jets, Shoe Inn, York Theater Company, Park Place Wines & Liquors, The Parrish Art Museum, Lobster Roll, Hamptons Psychich, Serafina, Goldberg's Bagels, Spa 27, Village True Value Hardware, Buckskill Winter Club, Breakwater Sailing Center, In Home, Curated by Thuyen, The American Hotel, Tutto Ill giorno, Urban Zen, Dragon Hemp, Channing Daughters, ClubHouse Hamptons, and Hudson Grace.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, that endeavors to innovate, educate, motivate and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a beacon, social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, a center for innovation and new work development, and a home for a community of artists.