Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center Announce Creative Writing Workshop With Wade Dooley Starting April 22

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced its new Wednesdays With Wade online interactive creative writing workshop, led by Wade Dooley. The workshop is being offered as part of Bay Street's new online programming platform Bay Street To-Go and are open to adults ages 18 and up.

Classes will be held for eight weeks starting April 22, and will meet on Wednesdays from 4 to 5 p.m. via Zoom! Registration is $100 for eight sessions. For more information, visit baystreet.org/education or contact Allen O'Reilly, Director of Education, at allen@baystreet.org.



Wednesdays With Wade will guide participants through the storytelling process, helping to empower their voices in adapting their real-life stories into compelling narrative forms that can resonate with their audience. In this intimate setting, Wade will walk through the traditional forms of poetry, autobiography, and writing for the stage, while exploring conceptual forms such as skits, video, and contemporary theater. His 2019 two-person play, The Prompter, co-starred Tovah Feldshuh, and was based on his real life experiences as a Broadway prompter.



Wade Dooley is a writer and actor living in Jackson Heights, Queens, and the creator of Bay Street's 2019 hit The Prompter starring Tovah Feldshuh. His writing credits include Broadway Bares: Rock Hard, On Demand, and Strip U (with co-writer Hunter Bell). He is alumnus of Running Deer Theatre Lab, Goodspeed's Johnny Mercer Writers Colony, and Finger Lake's Musical Theatre Festival's The Pitch. Film and stage credits include The Last Five Years, NEWSical The Musical, The Awesome '80s Prom, and The Radio City Christmas Spectacular.



Bay Street To-Go, Bay Street's virtual entertainment and education program, is an all new online platform that provides engaging live theater experiences for our audience and patrons, at a time when in-person programming just isn't an option. We are excited to bring our community this creative outlet in the form of Facebook streams, virtual sing-alongs on Zoom, or online education classes. While we continue to respect quarantines and mandatory lockdowns, we are eager to be able to explore this new online platform, and hope to keep it as a programming option at Bay Street Theater even when we're all able to gather together again under one roof.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





