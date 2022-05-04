Bay Street Theater Announces Four New Teen Camps

Bay Street Theater has announced the addition of four new week-long teen camps to its summer calendar, focusing on creative writing, character acting, storytelling, and more! Theatre Mash-Up with Angie Harrell is scheduled for July 11-15 from 1 to 4 p.m. each day. Leading the Show: A Character Study Camp with Kayla Matters is scheduled for July 25-29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. Creative Theater Miracles with Stuart Ross is scheduled for August 8-12 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. Creating Your Own Work with Cecelia Ticktin is scheduled to take place twice, from August 8-12 and August 22-26 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. All camps are $450 for five days. $600 after July 1. For more information, please contact the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at boxoffice@baystreet.org.



A Theatre Mash-Up! That's what happens when a group of teens gets together with a published play about friendship, discovering and accepting our true selves, and a little romance along the way! Real life stories from the creative teens in the class, mash-up with themes from an age-old play and culminate in a brand-new script devised by the class through improv, theatre games, and exploration. The new play will be showcased in a staged reading on the final day. Based on the French classic Cyrano de Bergerac, Cherie Bennett's play Cyra and Rocky will lead the ensemble in an exploration of acceptance, tolerance, honesty, and friendship in the modern age! With Angie Harrell. Monday, July 11, through Friday, July 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. each day.



In Leading the Show: A Character Study Camp, students ages 13-17 will choose one character from the history of musical theatre or plays that they are interested in studying, and with the guidance of director Kayla Matters, take a thorough examination of that character's arc and journey throughout their respective show. Students will then begin work on two selected songs, and one scene from their chosen role, to gain a first-hand experience of the work that goes into preparing to play a leading role on any stage, whether it be Broadway, regionally, or elsewhere. Students work one-on-one with director Kayla Matters on scene and character work to deepen their understanding of the text, through song and script analysis. The weeklong camp begins Monday, July 25, and will culminate with the students presenting their choice of the roles, songs, and scenes for family, friends, and members of the community on Friday, July 29.



Creative Theater Miracles with Stuart Ross introduces the process of creating stories, skits, monologues, songs, and parodies to create a new theater experience. Attendees will work together to create a dazzling new show of their own creation based on their lives, thoughts, and what makes them think, feel, and laugh. Over the course of a five-day camp, Stuart will work one-on-one with students to develop storytelling skills through comedy routines, sketches, songs, and monologies, essentially building a personal variety show akin to Saturday Night Live. Each day will include rehearsals, rewrites, and revisions, which will all conclude with an invited presentation of the final work on the last day of the camp. From Monday, August 8, through Friday, August 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.



Creating Your Own Work: Learning How To Write And Tell Your Own Story with Cecelia Ticktin is the camp that every actor wishes they attended when they were younger. Using creative writing exercises and movement, campers will get to know each other, get their creative juices flowing, and learn how to give and receive critical feedback. They will then discuss how to decide what a story wants to be: A play? A novel? A song? A poem? Utilizing memoire-writing exercises and peer-to-peer interviews, campers will choose the story they'll be working on for the rest of the week, and will proceed through multiple rounds of critique from their classmates. With their own work as the material, campers will then practice acting and moving through their stories, which can take the form of a monologue, a scene, a poem, an essay, or even a song. The week will culminate in a group share of work. This camp will be held over two weeks, from Monday, August 8, through Friday, August 12, and Monday, August 22, through Friday, August 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.



Angie Harrell is an actress, director, acting and vocal coach and theatre educator. Acting credits include theatre, film and television. She has an MFA in Acting from The Actors Studio Drama School (formerly at the New School) and currently serves as Assistant Professor-Director in the Theatre Department at Bethel University. Angie is a proud union gal with membership in AEA and SAG-AFTRA.



Kayla Matters is a member of the Bay Street Theater family and is a New York-based actor, singer, and theater educator. She graduated summa cum laude from Rider University in 2018 with a BFA in Musical Theater. As an actor, she has performed professionally both regionally and in New York City.



Stuart Ross is glad to be back at Bay Street Theater having directed four shows there, including Enter Laughing, The Musical. He has spent most of his four decades in the theater creating, adapting, and directing new shows. He is probably best known as the writer and director of the long running musical phenomenon Forever Plaid, which ran in New York for over 2,000 performances. Ross created the Holiday sequel Plaid Tidings, in addition to The Sound Of Plaid, Forever Plaid: The Movie; and for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, a sixteen-player version of Forever Plaid (4 Squared). Mr. Ross directed the show across the US and internationally, including Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Tokyo, London's West End and Toronto, to name a few. Working with Phyllis Newman, Ross adapted and directed the first revival of the musical Subways Are For Sleeping for the York Theatre in New York. He is the book writer and co-lyricist of Radiant Baby, the Keith Haring musical, which was performed to acclaim at The Public Theatre (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Lucille Lortel nominations for Best Musical) and in Tokyo. He has worked at some of the country's most prestigious theaters, including Manhattan Theatre Club, San Diego's Old Globe Theatre, Primary Stages, The Alley Theatre, Pasadena Playhouse, Goodspeed Opera House, Cleveland Playhouse, Cincinnati Playhouse, Alliance Theatre, and The Walnut Street Theatre.



Cecelia Ticktin is a New Jersey-based actress, writer, and singer-songwriter. She will be returning to Bay Street Theater for their 2022 Mainstage Season to join the cast of the musical Ragtime! Prior to the COVID Shutdown she toured the country with the Broadway Musical Wicked, standing by for the role of Elphaba. Since then, she's been seen in the musical Kismet in Santa Barbara, CA (directed by Lonny Price), and Bay Street's outdoor production of Camelot, which welcomed the residents of Sag Harbor back to the joy of live theater. As a writer, Cecelia has three current projects: A half-hour semi-autobiographical dark comedy series called Chronic that centers on a protagonist living with chronic pain, a half-hour drama/mystery series called Release that examines what unchecked grief can do to a person's psyche, and a full-length play called Pass that examines the question, "What happens when you think you're going to die, and then you live?" (She promises to write an office comedy next.) Cecelia has been teaching her entire adult life, and is thrilled to be working with Sag Harbor's up-and-coming teenage writer-performers this summer.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.