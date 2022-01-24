Bay Street Student Academy Presents Two Teen Master Classes

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the newly created Bay Street Student Academy presents two brand new Master Classes for kids ages 12 to 18 focusing on singing and dancing, scheduled for Wednesday, February 16, and Saturday, March 5, live and in-person at Bay Street Theater.

Acting the Song Master Class, led by Broadway actress Emily Koch, will be held Wednesday, February 16, at 3 p.m. at Bay Street Theater. Master Class in Dance, led by Broadway actress and choreographer, Morgan Harrison, will be held Saturday, March 5, at noon. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for entry. Registration is $175 for each class, or free with tuition to the Bay Street Theater Student Academy Character Study Class. For more information, please contact Kayla Matters, Bay Street Student Academy director, at kayla@baystreet.org.



The Bay Street Student Academy Master Classes are a rare opportunity for kids ages 12 to 18 to learn from real Broadway stars in the subject of acting, singing, and dancing on the professional level. In the singing workshop, Emily Koch will work with each student on their choice of 32 bars from any song of their choosing. An accompanist will be provided. Students are asked to bring a printed copy of their sheet music, or email their sheet music to kayla@baystreet.org prior to the class date. In the dancing workshop, Morgan Harrison will be teaching students a dance combination featuring Original Broadway Choreography from Mean Girls. Dancers must be fully masked at all times. Both workshops will conclude with a question-and-answer session between the students and the instructor.



Emily Koch just finished a year and half long run with the Broadway Company and the First National Tour of Waitress. She was also seen on Broadway and on tour as Elphaba in Wicked from 2015-2017. Emily was in the cast of Godspell at Berkshire Theatre Group, the only equity sanctioned musical in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Regional credits include Little Women (Palo Alto TheatreWorks), ValueVille (NYMF) In The Bones (APAC, World Premiere, and New York Innovative Theatre Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play) Workshops: iLLA! A Hip Hop Musical (O'Neil Center), The Tale of Despereaux (Universal Pictures/The Old Globe) Readings: Housewarming (NYMF), Luna (World Premiere) All The Walls (World Premiere) Luna and the Gold River Docks. Carnegie Mellon Musical Theatre Class of 2013, youngARTS Finalist, and Interlochen Arts Camp and Academy Alumnus.



Morgan Harrison is thrilled to be coming to Bay Street Theater! She was last seen on Broadway in Beetlejuice, and made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls. She's traveled the world performing on national tours, cruise ships, regional work, and can be seen on television in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She's so excited to teach what she's learned to the next generation! Let's twirl!



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. The building and theater have been renovated with upgraded air ventilation, and all attendance is available via touchless ticketing. All guests must show proof of vaccination and will be required to wear a mask upon entry into the theater. No food or beverage will be allowed in the theater. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.