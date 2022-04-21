Bay Street Launches New Summer Programs For Teens

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present a new and inclusive series of educational and performing arts programs designed for area teens, ages 13 to 18, that includes original performances, unique theatre workshops with performing arts professionals, behind-the-scenes access to Mainstage Season rehearsals, and regular Teen Council meetings to discuss future programming at Bay Street Theater.

This encompassing new series of teen programs will launch with the inaugural Teen Council meeting, scheduled for Monday, May 2, at 4:30 p.m. at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. Area teens are invited to attend the social gathering to enjoy food and drinks, meet fellow Teen Council members, tour the theater and backstage areas, and learn more about all upcoming programming. To register, sign up for the Bay Street Newsletter or contact the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at boxoffice@baystreet.org.



Bay Street Theater's Teen Council meets on a bi-weekly basis on Mondays from 5 to 7 p.m., both live at the theater and via Zoom. In its inaugural year, the primary focus of the Council will be to collaboratively produce a live performance in early fall 2022, comprised of songs, monologues, and even original work by members. In addition, members of the Teen Council have the opportunity to sit in on select Mainstage Season rehearsals and gain exposure to myriad other behind-the-scenes aspects of professional theater. Teen Council members are encouraged to discuss their takeaways and learning experiences from the program, and provide valuable feedback and ideas for future student programming at Bay Street Theater.



The 2022 Fall Teen Council Revue serves as a milestone for the inaugural year, after which the intent is to move forward with ideas the teens generate. 2022 will provide a framework for planning future teen programming, such as process-based classes, cabarets, or possibly fully mounted productions, as well as preparation for ongoing council activities.



Recruitment for the Teen Council will be through existing relationships to establish a working core group that represents several school districts. Each member on the Council will have access to Bay Street programs, including two free tickets to each Mainstage Season play. The intent is to remain somewhat fluid in structure and create an atmosphere of having fun, with "hangout" events, movie nights at the theater, coffee with a theater professional, or other unique experiences that Bay Street can provide.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. All guests must show proof of vaccination and will be required to wear a mask upon entry. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.