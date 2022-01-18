Bay Street Announces 2nd Annual Broadway Skating Party At Buckskill

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the 2nd annual Broadway Skating Party, an ice-skating party and benefit hosted by Broadway star Kyle Barisich, on Sunday, February 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Buckskill Winter Club in East Hampton. The rink, which normally holds 200, will be closed to all but the first 80 guests who purchase tickets.

Those attending the evening will enjoy a soundtrack loaded with Broadway favorites. Doors open at 6 p.m., skating begins at 6:30 p.m., and guests can call ahead to reserve their skates. Tickets are $25 per person and include rentals from Buckskill Winter Club and a Bay Street gift bag.

Skate sharpening by Buckskill staff is not included. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for entry. For more information, please contact Kim Fink, Director of Development, at kim@baystreet.org.

The Broadway Skating Party is a chance for Bay Street's audience to take to the ice and channel their inner Olympic skater for a private, 90-minute ice-skating party at the beautiful Buckskill Winter Club. Guests can enjoy the company of Broadway star Kyle Barisich and music from their favorite Broadway musicals, past and present, that will help them find their groove on the ice. During the party, Buckskill's snack bar will be open to serve hot chocolate and other refreshments, and Buckskill staff will be on-hand to provide skate sharpening for an additional fee. All attendees will walk away with a VIP Bay Street gift bag! All ages and levels welcome!

Kyle Barisich is a Southampton local and native of Los Gatos, California, who is best known for playing the role of Raoul in the 25th Anniversary Broadway cast of The Phantom Of The Opera, and was the first actor of Hispanic heritage to do so. He also played the role for the Los Angeles and San Francisco engagements of the long-running national tour. Kyle has been seen numerous times at Bay Street Theater, most recently playing Magaldi in Evita and appearing in My Fair Lady. He also took part in early workshops of Scott Schwartz 's production of The Prince Of Egypt. Favorite regional credits include South Pacific at the Hollywood Bowl, Barrett in Titanic, Marvin in Falsettos, and Perón in Evita. Kyle often performs the audience warm-up for LIVE! with Kelly and Ryan, and for two seasons he co-starred on TV's The Following (FOX).

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.