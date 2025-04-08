BOCES Long Island High School To Award Fifteen Music Scholarships

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nassau BOCES Long Island High School for the Arts is awarding 15 fully paid music scholarships to its four-week Summer Arts Academy to students with a passion for music— whether it be singing, playing an instrument, or producing music. These scholarships are provided with funding support by The Joel Foundation.

Located on LIHSA's Syosset Campus, the Summer Arts Academy, which runs in partnership with Hofstra University's Continuing Education, offers aspiring youngsters (grades 2-12) a one-of-a-kind opportunity to develop their skills as musicians and performers. The program takes place from June 30-July 25, 2025, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., weekdays.

Scholarships are awarded to students in grade 7-12 based on merit. Interested students must submit an audition video and application by May 9, 2025. For details on how to apply and audition, visit: www.longislandhighschoolforthearts.org/admissions/summer-music-scholarship/ .

