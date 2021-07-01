Angie Schworer to Appear at Bayway Arts Center Grand Opening

Studio Theatre's BAYWAY ARTS CENTER in East Islip, L.I. will welcome Broadway performer, Angie Schworer, as its guest of honor at their July 9th official opening Gala and ribbon cutting ceremony. The evening will also feature the L.I. Regional Theatre "Premiere" of the Broadway musical CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, of which Ms. Schworer was an original cast member. Most recently Ms. Schworer co-starred in the hit musical, THE PROM. Her additional Broadway credits include THE PRODUCERS, SOMETHING ROTTEN, BIG, FISH, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, CHICAGO, SUNSET BOULEVARD, CRAZY FOR YOU, THE Will Rogers FOLLIES.

Film/T.V. credits include THE PRODUCERS, LAW & ORDER, CSI, QUUER EYE, AS THE WORLD TURNS, THE KENNEDY CENTER HONORS, SMASH.

"We are beyond thrilled and excited to have the fabulous Angie Schworer join us for what will be a momentous occasion for our newly renovated venue, and the entire Long Island theatre community"; commented Bayway Executive Artistic Director, Rick Grossman.

https://www.studiotheatrelongisland.com/