All Star Comedy Will Return To Bay Street March

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced an all new All Star Stand-up Comedy performance on Friday, March 20, at 8 p.m. This show is the third installment of All Star Comedy's 10th anniversary season, and is being presented during Hamptons Arts Network's 2020 THAW Fest. Tickets are on sale now for $30, $40 day of, and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



The evening is headlined by comedians Alex Carabaño, Caitlin Peluffo, and Tino Romero, and as always is hosted by Joseph Vecsey. Founded at Bay Street in 2010, All Star Comedy has hosted stand-up veterans and fresh faces alike, growing to become the East End's premiere live comedy series. As All Star Comedy grew in popularity, so did flourish Vecsey's own comedy career, and in that time he has been selected as one of Comedy Central's Comics To Watch, has toured with Adam Sandler, David Spade, and Rob Schneider, and has worked as co-producer on Sandler's Netflix special: 100% Fresh.



Comedian Alex Carabaño has been a veteran of the New York City restaurant scene for more than a decade, which may explain why his candid commentary had him crowned Season Two Winner of BET's Apollo Live at the Apollo Theater. When not building skits and memes, Carabańo has participated in the New Year's Eve Comedy Festival in New York, in addition to comedy festivals in Boston and San Diego. He's been featured on Sirius XM's Paid Or Pain, Caribbean TV's Island Xclusive, and has performed a comedy tour of the Seychelles with Comedy Central's Tony Woods.



San Francisco-native Caitlin Peluffo ditched the West Coast and the comfy corridors of art school for the bright lights of Brooklyn, and used her studies in performative video art (that's a thing) to take her talents to the comedy stage. Since, she has opened for comedians like Maria Bamford, Gilbert Gottfried, and Colin Quinn, and has been featured at the New York Comedy Club and other venues nationwide. Alongside Emily Winter, she co-produces KAREN, a monthly comedy show held at Precious Metal Bar in Brooklyn, and has recently participated in The Breakout Artist Series for Caroline's on Broadway.



Tino Romero isn't so much a regular of the New York City comedy scene as he is an embodiment of it. He frequents such venues as the Greenwich Village Comedy Club, The Grisly Pear, and The Broadway Comedy Club and has recently played host for the Love To Laff Valentine's Day Comedy Show at the Brooklyn House of Comedy. In addition to his omnipresence in New York comedy, he is author of two books, Pendamonium 1 & 2.



All Star Comedy is being presented during the Hamptons Arts Network (HAN) THAW Fest. For information about HAN or the THAW Fest 2020 schedule, specials, and partners, visit hamptonsartsnetwork.org. Using promo code: THAW, guests at Baron's Cove can receive a 20 percent discount on weekday stays and a 15 percent discount on weekends during the month of March. To reserve, visit baronscove.com or call 844-227-6672.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





