Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards

All Star Comedy Gears Up For 13th Season At Bay Street Theater Starting Saturday, February 4

Lineup to feature comedians Mike Cicoli, Nick Witmer, and Ben Demarco. 

Dec. 20, 2022  
All Star Comedy Gears Up For 13th Season At Bay Street Theater Starting Saturday, February 4

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the return of audience favorite All Star Comedy for its 13th season.

The first three shows of 2023 will take place on Saturday, February 4, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, February 25, at 8 p.m.; and Saturday, March 25, at 8 p.m. Performing Saturday, February 4, are comedians Mike Cicoli, Nick Witmer, and Ben Demarco. The lineup for other shows will be announced next month along with additional All Star Comedy dates for 2023.

Led by comedian Joseph Vecsey since its 2010 inception, the series has been headlined by stand-up veterans and fresh faces alike, growing to become the East End's premiere live comedy series. Bay Street is thrilled to have their side-splitting comedy back on its stage!

Joseph Vecsey is a New York-based comedian. Vecsey has been selected as one of Comedy Central's Comics To Watch, has toured with Adam Sandler, David Spade, and Rob Schneider, and has worked as co-producer on Sandler's Netflix special, 100% Fresh. He is also known for producing Netflix's The Wrong Missy, in which he stars.

Tickets are $35 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays on show days, or 24/7 at baystreet.org.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; Merrick Theatre & Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Studio Theatre LI to Present PANIC ON THE FRONT PAGE in January Photo
Studio Theatre LI to Present PANIC ON THE FRONT PAGE in January
The Mercury Theater of the Air broadcast about a Martian invasion, the process of putting it together and the reaction that followed, as well as myths about it and the media reaction, are the topic of 'Panic on the Front Page,' a new play being presented by Studio Theatre Long Island Jan. 13 to Jan. 29.
DAVID DEAN BOTTRELL MAKES LOVE Comes to Bay Street Theater Photo
DAVID DEAN BOTTRELL MAKES LOVE Comes to Bay Street Theater
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to bring David Dean Bottrell Makes Love: A One-Man Show to its stage on Saturday, February 11, at 8 p.m. in celebration of Valentine's Day weekend!
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; at Merrick Theatre A Photo
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; at Merrick Theatre And Center for the Arts Leads Best Ensemble Performance!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 12th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

More Hot Stories For You


Studio Theatre LI to Present PANIC ON THE FRONT PAGE in JanuaryStudio Theatre LI to Present PANIC ON THE FRONT PAGE in January
December 17, 2022

The Mercury Theater of the Air broadcast about a Martian invasion, the process of putting it together and the reaction that followed, as well as myths about it and the media reaction, are the topic of 'Panic on the Front Page,' a new play being presented by Studio Theatre Long Island Jan. 13 to Jan. 29.
Bay Street Announces Winter and Spring Camps and WorkshopsBay Street Announces Winter and Spring Camps and Workshops
December 16, 2022

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce its full winter and spring roster of classes, workshops, and camps. Starting January 2023 through April, the winter and spring lineup features five weekly classes, three one-time workshops, and two kids vacation camps.
DAVID DEAN BOTTRELL MAKES LOVE Comes to Bay Street TheaterDAVID DEAN BOTTRELL MAKES LOVE Comes to Bay Street Theater
December 16, 2022

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to bring David Dean Bottrell Makes Love: A One-Man Show to its stage on Saturday, February 11, at 8 p.m. in celebration of Valentine's Day weekend!
National Theatre Live's HENRY V Screens At Bay Street This JanuaryNational Theatre Live's HENRY V Screens At Bay Street This January
December 8, 2022

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced a screening of the National Theatre's vivid contemporary adaptation of Shakespeare's Henry V on Sunday, January 15, at 2 p.m. As one of Shakespeare's hugely popular histories, the story of the young King Henry V taking England into battle with France is brought to life by Game of Thrones' Kit Harrington.
Cortland Repertory Theatre Presents Three Concerts With The Rave-OnsCortland Repertory Theatre Presents Three Concerts With The Rave-Ons
December 6, 2022

This weekend, Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, located at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland, is presenting three opportunities to see one of their most popular bands, Todd Meredith and the Rave-Ons. 
share