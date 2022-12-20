All Star Comedy Gears Up For 13th Season At Bay Street Theater Starting Saturday, February 4

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the return of audience favorite All Star Comedy for its 13th season.

The first three shows of 2023 will take place on Saturday, February 4, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, February 25, at 8 p.m.; and Saturday, March 25, at 8 p.m. Performing Saturday, February 4, are comedians Mike Cicoli, Nick Witmer, and Ben Demarco. The lineup for other shows will be announced next month along with additional All Star Comedy dates for 2023.



Led by comedian Joseph Vecsey since its 2010 inception, the series has been headlined by stand-up veterans and fresh faces alike, growing to become the East End's premiere live comedy series. Bay Street is thrilled to have their side-splitting comedy back on its stage!



Joseph Vecsey is a New York-based comedian. Vecsey has been selected as one of Comedy Central's Comics To Watch, has toured with Adam Sandler, David Spade, and Rob Schneider, and has worked as co-producer on Sandler's Netflix special, 100% Fresh. He is also known for producing Netflix's The Wrong Missy, in which he stars.



Tickets are $35 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays on show days, or 24/7 at baystreet.org.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.