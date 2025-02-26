A CONVERSATION WITH RICHARD KIND: HOW NOT TO BE FAMOUS is Coming to Patchogue Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present A Conversation with Richard Kind: How NOT To Be Famous, appearing on Sunday, May 18, 2025 at 7:00PM.

Tickets are $53 - $93 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at:

An after show meet & greet / photo opportunity with Richard Kind add-on is also available, limited to 50 people, which can be purchased at the same link. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, February 28, 2025 at 10:00AM.

Richard Kind is an accomplished stage, screen and television actor who continues to redefine the term character actor. Richard appeared in the Academy Award Winning Best Picture, ARGO for director Ben Affleck and starred as 'Bing Bong' in the hit Pixar Film, INSIDE OUT. He played a memorable, heartbreaking role in Clint Eastwood's HEREAFTER. Richard was 'Uncle Arthur,' brother to Michael Stuhlbarg in the critically acclaimed A SERIOUS MAN written and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen. He worked a second time with the Coen brothers in SUBURBICON, directed by George Clooney. Currently, Richard recurs in the fourth season of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING for Hulu.

Richard played the series regular role of 'Stan Yenko' in the highly rated CBS drama EAST NEW YORK. Richard recently accompanied John Mulaney on his live talk show for Netflix John Mulaney PRESENTS: EVERYBODY'S IN LA as the show's announcer.

Additionally, Richard played a juicy recurring role in Ryan Murphy's Netflix limited series THE WATCHER and can be seen in the popular Netflix feature THE OUT-LAWS, opposite Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin. Additional film credits include a two time collaboration with Tom McCarthy in THE VISITOR and THE STATION AGENT as well as roles in several other films including TICK, TICK…BOOM, OBVIOUS CHILD, 18 1/2, THE BELLMEN, AUGGIE, THE MAGNIFICENT MEYERSONS, ANDOVER, THE INDEPENDENTS, ALL WE HAD, THE LENNON REPORT and THE PAPER STORE just to name a few, as well as voicing characters in A BUG'S LIFE, CARS and the television series, SUMMER CAMP ISLAND, fan favorite BIG MOUTH and AMERICAN DAD! Apart from his infamous roles on SPIN CITY and MAD ABOUT YOU, Richard was also a series regular on the acclaimed HBO series LUCK, as well as three seasons on Amazon's RED OAKS and a season of BROCKMIRE opposite Hank Azaria. Richard had a six episode arc on EVERYTHING'S GONNA BE OKAY for Freeform.

﻿He has also had recurring roles on Fox's GOTHAM, Showtime's I'M DYING UP HERE, and has appeared numerous times on YOUNG SHELDON, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM as ‘Uncle Andy,' THE GOLDBERGS as ‘Formica Mike' and LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT. In addition, he has guest starred on many, many shows. Richard is a Drama Desk Award Winner and Tony Nominee for the Broadway Hit, “The Big Knife.” On stage he has also starred in “Guys and Dolls” in London, the smash hit Broadway musical “The Producers,” “The Tale of the Allergist's Wife,” “Candide,” and “Bounce,” among others. Richard started his career in Chicago with the Practical Theatre Company, founded by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Brad Hall and Gary Kroeger.

is to enrich, educate, and entertain a diverse audience by cultivating and showcasing a broad variety of performing artists. Patchogue Theatre serves as an innovative cultural resource for its community and the Long Island region by collaborating with neighboring organizations and fostering educational opportunities.

