50th Anniversary Reflections of WHO'S NEXT Streams From The Rock Project This Weekend

A brand new production company called The Rock Project has launched right here on Long Island and is streaming its inaugural production nation-wide this weekend from the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts. This exclusive concert event will honor the 50th anniversary of The Who's legendary album WHO'S NEXT along with other greatest hits featuring powerful contemporary Broadway voices along with an incredible Long Island-based rock band and special guest musicians.

The stream will air on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. EDT and will be available through May 2. Tickets are $20 per household, plus applicable fees, and are available online at TheRockProjectLive.com.

Despite this past year being particularly tough for the live events industry, this new venture was started with three people from the Long Island performing arts scene: Gary Hygom (Producer) and Meg Sexton (Associate Producer), both formerly of Patchogue Theatre and Bay Street Theater, as well as Stephen DeAngelis (Director/CastingDirector). The Rock Project is an all-new music experience that celebrates some of the greatest music and artists of the 20th century by uniquely combining the unparalleled sound of Broadway vocalists with the world of Rock and Roll, breaking the boundaries of music genres to create something new yet authentic. This is no tribute show with look-a-likes or sound-a-likes; this a unique show for lovers of the music itself who are willing to explore its possibilities while celebrating the meaning of the material.

This spectacular evening celebrating this groundbreaking album will be played track-by-track by one of the highest-drawing bands on Long Island, WONDEROUS STORIES, and the powerful contemporary Broadway voices of:

Constantine Maroulis : 2x Tony Award Nominee, American Idol, Jekyll and Hyde, Rock of Ages

Lana Gordon : Chicago, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Lion King

Justin Matthew Sargent : Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Rock of Ages, Jesus Christ Superstar

Michael Wartella : Wicked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Tuck Everlasting

Hailed as an undisputed masterwork of The Who's career, WHO'S NEXT changed the world of rock after it was released in 1971 as their 5th studio album. As Pete Townshend raised the bar for songwriting and The Who set a new standard for performance, this triple-platinum album reached no.1 on the UK's top ten chart and no.4 on the US Billboard chart. Even today, 50 years later, WHO'S NEXT is still considered a landmark of the rock canon with songs like "Baba O'Riley" and "Won't Get Fooled Again" that continue to resonate with listeners as if they were written just yesterday.

Don't worry if your favorite Who songs don't land on this album! This 50th anniversary concert also celebrates their greatest hits; so you can expect to hear some of The Who's other masterpieces such as "You Better You Bet, "Pinball Wizard" and "Long Live Rock" just to name a few.