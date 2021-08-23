Young Players Presents Disney's THE JUNGLE BOOK

The Royal jungle is jumping' with a jazzy beat in Disney's The Jungle Book KIDS opening Thursday, September 16 and running through Sunday, September 19 at the historic Royal Theatre, 111 South Market Street, Benton, AR 72015.

Sponsored by Valhalla Restaurant and Axe Throwing, Disney's The Jungle Book KIDS is adapted from the classic Disney animated film with music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman, Robert B. Sherman, and Terry Gilkyson, book adapted and additional Lyrics by Marcy Heislet, with music adapted and arranged by Bryan Louiselle.

It is based on the screenplay by Larry Clemmons and the novel "The Jungle Book" by Rudyard Kipling. Director for the production is Angie Neufer.

Banished by the ferocious tiger, Shere Khan, a human boy named Mowgli and his panther friend, Bagheera, are on the run in the deepest parts of the jungle. On their journey, they meet a sinister snake-Kaa, a herd of elephants and a giant bear named Baloo, who teaches them the swingin' musical rhythms of the jungle. After they survive a dangerous encounter with a band of monkeys and their leader, King Louie, Mowgli and Bagheera are forced to run for their lives. When Shere Khan returns, our heroes must rally their animal friends into battle and restore peace in the jungle.

The Young Players production includes Travis Loftis as Mowgli, Magnolia Vincent as Bagheera, and Beau Goldthorpe as Baloo. Braden Lisowe as Shere Kahn and Evalyn Russum as Shanti. Kaa is played by Amelia Lisowe (head), Nyla Newton (Coil 1), Addison Lumpkins (Coil 2), Hampton Crain (Coil 3), and Izzie Carter (Coil 4).

Sam Koch plays Colonel Hathi. Denver Allen is Baby Elephant with Abigail Haggard as Elephant One and Nate Palmer as Elephant Two. King Louie is played by Charlotte Roberts with Emory Statton as Silly Monkey, Abby Grace Neufer as Sassy Monkey, Frankie Goldman as Grumpy Monkey, and Chance Cole as Old Monkey. Abbie Lunsford is Dizzy Vulture and Madison Campbell is Ziggy Vulture, with Avery Martin as Jungle Lotus, Chloe Cadzow as Jungle Thistle, and Spencer Forga as Jungle Banyan. The wolves are played by Taylor Ann Pitts, Sarah Nuss, and Maddie Welch, and as Bees are Callie Crow, Brooke Weston, and Johannah Larey. The Jungle Ensemble includes Haven Harklau, Alana Dunn, Gabriel Harris, Emma Leek, and Korbin Beard.

Show times are September 16 -18 at 7 p.m. and September 18-19 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors (60+), military, and college students, and $6 for students (ages 3 - 12th grade). Tickets can be purchased online at www.theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com beginning August 25, 2021. For questions please call 501-315-LIVE.