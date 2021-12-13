Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards; Argenta's PIPPIN Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Arkansas:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Allison Stodola Wilson - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 46%

Olivia Stephens - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre - 2021 23%

Tana Cook - 9 TO 5 - The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas - 2021 13%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shelly Hall - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 51%

Samantha Key - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 15%

Riley Posey - SUESSICAL JR. - Greenwood High School - 2021 11%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Vincent Insalaco - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 41%

Justin Pike - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre - 2021 28%

Lindsey Collins & Joel Anderson - 9 TO 5 - The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas - 2021 14%

Best Direction Of A Play

Heather Norris - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 44%

Tim Peerbolt - OUR TOWN - Greenwood musical theater - 2021 14%

Mary Hill - TO KILL A MOCKING BIRD - Pocket Theater - 2021 13%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Warren McCullough - WAR OF THE WORLDS - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 46%

Deandre Lewis - NLR BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE - North Little Rock High School - 2021 37%

Deandre Lewis - ALONE TOGETHER - North Little Rock High School - 2021 17%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dena Kimberling - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 38%

Justin Pike - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre - 2021 25%

Joey Dipette - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Studio Theatre - 2021 10%

Best Musical

PIPPIN - Argenta - 2021 43%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre - 2021 28%

9 TO 5 - The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas - 2021 14%

Best Performer In A Musical

Frederick Webb, Jr. - PIPPIN - Argental Community Theater - 2021 36%

Caelon Colbert - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre - 2021 12%

Amaya Hardin - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Studio Theatre - 2021 11%

Best Performer In A Play

Laura Grimes - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 15%

Kevin Day - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Pocket Theater - 2021 11%

I.J. Routen - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Argenta Community Theatre - 2021 10%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Caelon Colbert - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre - 2021 68%

Grace Pitts - NLR BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE - North Little Rock High School - 2021 19%

Emily Bell - NLR BROADWAY MUSICAL REVIEW - North Little Rock High School - 2021 13%

Best Play

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 43%

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Pocket Theater - 2021 17%

OUR TOWN - Greenwood High School - 2021 10%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 38%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre - 2021 24%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 12%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sara Cooke - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 35%

Lauren Lusk - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre - 2021 31%

James and Heather Norris - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - ACT - 2021 12%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nathan Abshire - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 51%

Nathan Abshire - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 14%

Patrick Shownes - SUESSICAL JR. - Greenwood High School - 2021 13%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ashley Thompson - 9 TO 5 - The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas - 2021 13%

Sharayah Valerisse - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre - 2021 12%

Caroline Perry - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theatre - 2021 11%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kayren Baker - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Argenta Community Theaty - 2021 42%

Brianna Belt - OUR TOWN - Greenwood Musical Theatre - 2021 10%

Braxton O. Johnson - THE TEMPEST - Firebrand Theatre Co - 2021 9%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Arkansas Repertory Theater - 2021 54%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 30%

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - The Weekend Theater - 2021 15%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

CLUE - The Studio Theatre - 2021 43%

OUR TOWN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 33%

MACBETH - The Studio Theatre - 2021 24%