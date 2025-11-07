TheatreSquared To Present World Premiere Adaptation Of IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TheatreSquared will invite audiences to step directly into Bedford Falls this holiday season with the world premiere of It’s a Wonderful Life, running November 19 through December 24, 2025, at TheatreSquared’s West Theatre (477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville). The new adaptation transforms the classic Frank Capra story into an intimate, live experience featuring audience participation and an ensemble of eight actors portraying more than 65 roles.

Based on the American Film Institute’s “most inspirational film of the century,” It’s a Wonderful Life follows George Bailey, a man whose dreams have been deferred by responsibility and sacrifice. On Christmas Eve, he contemplates his life’s worth until a mysterious visitor shows him the profound impact he’s had on those around him.

“I think more than ever, community is the most important thing in our lives,” said Damon Kiely, who co-adapted and directs the production. “We need to embrace our community, look to help and lift up our neighbor, and see each other with compassion. That’s an important message no matter the year or the season.”

TheatreSquared Executive Director Shannon A. Jones added, “After many wonderful years of A Christmas Carol, we wanted to offer Northwest Arkansas something familiar yet fresh—a story that reminds us how deeply our lives are woven into our community. It’s a Wonderful Life asks us to recognize that every small act of kindness reverberates far beyond what we can see.”

Cast and Creative Team

The production features Terry Bell as George Bailey; Mark Ulrich as Mr. Potter, Clarence, and company; Ryan Vincent Anderson as Peter Bailey, Uncle Billy, Martini, and company; Amanda Drinkall as Mary, Mrs. Bailey, and company; Josette Canilao as Violet, Ruth, and company; J’Laney Allen as Harry, Nick, and company; Bellah Crawford as Zuzu, Mrs. Thompson, and company; and Bryce Kemph as Bert, Sam, and company.

The creative team includes Eleanor Kahn (scenic design), Ruby Kemph (costume design), Jorge Arroyo (lighting design), Christie Chiles Twillie (sound design), Brodie Jasch (props design), Hope Rose Kelly (production stage manager), Sarah Behrend-Wilcox (assistant director), Brenna Bishop (assistant stage manager), Aowyn Anderson (production assistant), Sacha Comrie (intimacy and dance consultant), and David Reed (fight choreographer).

Ticket Information

It’s a Wonderful Life runs November 19–December 24, 2025, at TheatreSquared’s West Theatre, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville, AR. Performances are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:00 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00 p.m. (Some exceptions apply; see full schedule at theatre2.org.)

Tickets range from $25–$71 and are available by phone at (479) 777-7477 or online at theatre2.org.

Access Ticket Program

Through TheatreSquared’s Lights Up! For Access initiative, supported by the Walmart Foundation, SNAP benefit recipients may purchase $1 tickets. Students and patrons under 30 can purchase tickets for $15, and free tickets are available to clients of participating community service organizations.