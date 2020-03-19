THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Robinson Performance Hall POSTPONED

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Robinson Performance Hall POSTPONED

(LITTLE ROCK, AR) Due to concerns of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Little Rock, Arkansas engagement of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, originally scheduled for March 28th- 29th at Robinson Performance Hall, has been postponed. More details will be forthcoming as quickly as possible. Our top priority is protecting the health and well-being of our patrons, staff, volunteers, and touring artists. We appreciate your patience and support of the arts.

