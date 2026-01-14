The Royal Players To Present MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS At The Royal Theatre

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Royal Players will present Murder on the Orient Express, Agatha Christie’s celebrated mystery adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, at The Royal Theatre in historic downtown Benton. The production is sponsored by Advanced Alarm Technologies and runs over two weekends in February.

Set aboard the luxurious Orient Express, the story begins just after midnight when the train is halted by a snowdrift and a passenger is discovered murdered in his locked compartment. With eight suspects and no clear escape, legendary detective Hercule Poirot must uncover the truth before the killer strikes again. Ludwig’s adaptation brings a fresh theatrical perspective to Christie’s tightly constructed whodunit, blending suspense, elegance, and moments of wit while honoring the original novel’s intricate plotting.

Performances will take place Thursday through Sunday, February 12–15 and February 19–22, 2026. Evening performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays begin at 7:00 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. The runtime is approximately two hours, including an intermission. Seating is assigned, and patrons are encouraged to review seating selections before completing their purchase.

Ticket prices are $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors (60+), college students, and military members, and $10 for students in 12th grade and younger. Tickets are available in advance, as availability at the door cannot be guaranteed. The Royal Theatre is located at 111 S. Market Street, Benton, Arkansas. Accessible or special-needs seating requests may be arranged by contacting the box office.

The production is directed by Tom Crone, with Alana Dunn serving as student director and stage manager. Producers are Michelle Griffis and Susie Goldman.

The cast includes Zachary Tallent as Hercule Poirot, Chris Owen as Monsieur Bouc, Rylee Woodard as Mary Debenham, Nick Garner as Hector MacQueen, Matthew Maguire as Colonel Arbuthnot, Kevin Baer as Michel the Conductor, Melanie Allen as Princess Dragomiroff, Katie Choate as Countess Andrenyi, Jamie Partain as Greta Ohlsson, Amanda Kennedy as Helen Hubbard, Ben Wright as Samuel Ratchett, Jackson Blome as the Head Waiter, Violet Winters as Daisy Armstrong, and Grace Wells as the nightclub singer and pianist.

Patrons should note that the production may include strobe lighting and haze effects.

For tickets and additional information, visit theroyaltheatre.org, email boxofficeadmin@theroyaltheatre.org, or call 501-315-5483 (voicemail only).