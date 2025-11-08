Review: WILLY WONKA JR at Pulaski Academy High School in Little Rock

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pulaski Academy once again proved that imagination knows no age limit with their delightful production of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr., which ran November 1–2 at the Connor Performing Arts Center in Little Rock. This colorful confection of a musical showcased the talents of Pulaski Academy’s young performers under the guidance of six senior directors—Akira Bell, Collin Carlton, Faith Chi, Addie Droste, Darby Haddock, and Addison Pierce—with faculty supervision from Sheridan Posey and Drew Posey. Together, they created a production that was every bit as whimsical and heartwarming as a golden ticket itself.

The musical follows the iconic story of Charlie Bucket, a kind-hearted child from a humble family who wins the chance of a lifetime: a golden ticket to tour Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory. Alongside a motley crew of greedy, spoiled, and curious kids, Charlie embarks on a fantastical adventure filled with life lessons, Oompa-Loompas, and sweet surprises around every corner. With music and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley and a book adapted for young performers, Willy Wonka Jr. captures all the whimsy of the original film while adding its own school-stage sparkle.

Photo Credit: Erica Gregory

Eva Holleman

Leading the cast with flair was Eva Holleman as Willy Wonka, who dazzled with her quirky charisma and stately presence. Holleman perfectly balanced the mysterious charm and mischievous humor of the candy maker, keeping the audience hanging on every whimsical word. Opposite her, Natalie Escobar brought touching sincerity and optimism to the role of Charlie Bucket, melting hearts with her wide-eyed wonder and genuine kindness. Together, Holleman and Escobar anchored the show with performances that embodied the story’s spirit of imagination and hope.

The Company

Making up the spoiled crew was Zuraiya Matabele as the bratty and bossy Veruca Salt, Pearson Vandiver as the chocolate-obsessed Augustus Gloop, Kathryn Loveless as the ever-chewing Violet Beauregarde, and Boyce Holleman as the TV-entranced Mike Teavee. Each of these young performers brought their own unique brand of comedic exaggeration and flair to the stage, making their memorable downfalls inside the factory all the more entertaining. They were hilariously trailed by their equally over-the-top parents—Tammai Nukala as Mrs. Gloop, Harlow Young as Mrs. Teavee, Ellis Watts as Mr. Salt, and Adalyne Kitchens as Mrs. Beauregarde—whose reactions and mannerisms added another layer of fun to each chaotic candy-coated moment.

The Company

The grandparent scenes kept the older audience members laughing, thanks to the charming performances of Jack Pledger as Grandpa Joe, Harper Rogers as Grandma Josephina, Jubran Elsalloukh as Grandpa George, and Sofia Cruz as Grandma Georgina. Their playful banter and lively physical comedy made the Bucket household scenes a highlight of the show, balancing the sweetness of Charlie’s dreams with plenty of giggles and good humor.

The Company

I especially love this show because of the super fun songs that keep audiences, both kids and adults, entertained. The hilariously gluttonous “I Eat More,” led by Pearson Vandiver as Augustus Gloop and his mother Tammai Nukala, was a comedic feast of exaggerated munching and musical mayhem that had everyone laughing. “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” sung by Charlie and his family, was pure joy, an uplifting moment bursting with excitement and hope, perfectly capturing the dream-come-true feeling that defines the story. And of course, the younger audience members couldn’t get enough of “The Burping Song,” a bubbly favorite that had the kids giggling uncontrollably and the parents chuckling along. It was a crowd-pleaser in every sense of the word.

The Company

What made this production shine was the students’ deep commitment to both the creative and collaborative aspects of theatre-making. Every scene felt cohesive and full of energy, from the chaotic candy shop crowd to the magical factory sequences bursting with color and imagination. The ensemble work was particularly strong, showing that teamwork was the golden ticket to success.

The technical team transformed the Connor Performing Arts Center into a world of pure imagination, using inventive props, vivid lighting, shadow screens, and playful costuming to create a dynamic landscape that shifted seamlessly from the Buckets’ humble home to Wonka’s eccentric candy realm.

The Company

This student-led production, guided by the thoughtful mentorship of Sheridan and Drew Posey, was more than a performance, it was a celebration of leadership, creativity, and the sweet rewards of collaboration. Pulaski Academy’s seniors demonstrated what it means to dream big, work hard, and lead with kindness and flair. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr. for crafting a golden evening of theatre magic that reminded audiences that if you believe in yourself, “anything you want to, do it.”

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Arkansas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...