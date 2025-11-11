Review: TROUT FISHING IN AMERICA at Windgate Center For Fine & Performing Arts in Conway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Before attending TROUT FISHING IN AMERICA at the Windgate Center for Fine & Performing Arts on the University of Central Arkansas campus in Conway on Sunday, November 2, someone asked me the inevitable question: “What genre are they?”

Even with what I like to think is a well-rounded knowledge of music, I stumbled. “Uhhh… folkish? Children’s music? Americana? I don’t know—Google them?” I shrugged.

But now that I’ve actually experienced the wonder that is Trout Fishing in America—aka the dynamic duo Keith Grimwood and Ezra Idlet, who claim that they are probably the only band that has opened for both Bob Dylan and Barney—I have a much better answer: Trout Fishing in America isn’t just folkish or Americana—it’s ELECTRIC folkish, children, Americana. Why? Because it’s better. And why is it better? Because it’s louder!

From the moment Grimwood and Idlet took the stage, the energy was pure joy. With Keith on bass and Ezra on guitar, the duo filled the room with toe-tapping rhythms, quick wit, and a contagious sense of fun that had the audience laughing one minute and singing along the next. Their chemistry was undeniable as would be with two lifelong friends who’ve turned decades of collaboration into a musical language all their own. Whether they were sharing stories, cracking clever jokes, or educating us on the different electric instruments, the spirit of play never stopped. It wasn’t just a concert, it was a community gathering that united us all as one.

To open, they began with the title song from their 2017 album “The Strangest Times,” which felt like a knowing nod to their nearly 50-year partnership. Leaning in, they took us through their career and many, many songs that they’ve written and/or recorded.

Though it was my first time hearing “18 Wheels on a Big Rig,” I think it’s my new favorite song. The laughter grew louder with each verse, and the clever lyrics had the whole room joining in.

Before performing “Mine!”, Ezra told the crowd about the time he lived on 106 acres in Prairie Grove, before he was forced to downsize. With a chuckle, he said, “I don’t know how many of you have had to downsize yet, but if you haven’t, somebody’s gonna tell you, sooner or later, you gotta get rid of all your stuff. Get ready!” The audience erupted in knowing laughter, and as the song began, it hit home for anyone who’s ever had to part with beloved “stuff.”

After that, things took a more reflective turn with a touching performance of “Friends.” The harmonies were beautiful, and the lyrics felt especially poignant coming from two musicians who have literally grown up together on the road. You could feel the audience quiet down and really listen; it was one of those moments where the music settled right into your heart.

Before launching into “I Pretend to Understand,” Keith leaned into the mic with a grin and said, “You know, I have noticed lately, people everywhere are starting to mumble. I don’t know why—the kids are mumbling; my friends are mumbling; my wife is especially mumbling. She says maybe I need a hearing aid. Do I listen? I have other ways.” The audience roared, already primed for a song that hilariously (and a little too accurately) captured life’s selective listening moments.

They also talked about visiting an elementary school class to teach songwriting. They told the kids to start with an idea and build on that idea, and “Alien in My Nose” is their example song for inspiration.

They finished the first act with “Banjos on the Moon,” which sounded like it would be an upbeat, bluegrassy song, but ended up being a reflective ponder about living life on the moon. It was beautiful.

After intermission, they opened with their new song “Red Bud Tree,” a poetic and earthy number that showcased their softer side some more, then followed it with a series of songs inspired by their travels, sharing stories about life on the road and the characters they’ve met along the way.

Farther into the second set, they introduced the youngest member of their group—their beloved Teddy Bear—which led into a delightfully nostalgic performance of “The Teddy Bears’ Picnic.” Ezra explained that the song was inspired by a tune that’s over 100 years old, and their whimsical rendition had the audience swaying and humming along.

Then came “Pico De Gallo,” where a group of audience members clearly knew the routine and raised their hands at just the right moments, creating an instant sense of camaraderie and fun. Then their food-themed fun continued with a hilarious new song about eating the worm in mezcal, which had the audience howling with laughter and shaking their heads at the absurdity. Between songs, they fawned about their love for Mexican food and shared stories of their culinary adventures on the road, like discovering the best collard greens in North Carolina. It was classic Trout Fishing—equal parts wit, mischief, and perfect timing.

Before “Lullaby,” Ezra shared a tender story about his first “spending the night” with his four-year-old granddaughter. He explained that his daughter—herself a talented singer-songwriter—sings “Lullaby” to her every night. When his granddaughter began crying for her mom, Ezra tried to comfort her by singing the song himself, only for her to wail, “That’s Mama’s song!” even louder. With a laugh and a sigh, Ezra lamented that his daughter had officially stolen their song. The crowd melted at the tenderness of the story, parents swayed with their little ones, and even those without kids were clearly enchanted.

To close the show, they perked everyone back up with a lively rendition of “Proper Cup of Coffee.” It was the perfect final sip of an evening that blended warmth, humor, and pure musical joy. I loved it!

To learn more about Trout Fishing in America and where to catch them next, visit their website at https://www.troutmusic.com.

