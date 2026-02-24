Review: THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

I pride myself in having an eclectic musical education, so even though I may not be old enough to have experienced the political movement of the late 60s and early 70s, I do appreciate the music that was stemmed from there. One of my favorite duos from that era was Simon and Garfunkel, and I especially love the 1967 Parsley, Sage, Rosemary, and Thyme album. So, when I heard this tribute was coming through Conway, I insisted on going. On Friday, February 20, Reynolds Performance Hall on the University of Central Arkansas campus welcomed THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY, and what followed was an evening overflowing with nostalgia, musical excellence, and storytelling that honored one of the most beloved partnerships in popular music history.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story chronicles the journey of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their early beginnings as teenage performers in Queens to becoming defining voices of a generation. Through narration, archival video projections, and a carefully curated setlist of their most recognizable songs with a few others added, the production walks audiences through the cultural shifts of the 1960s and 70s, the duo’s meteoric rise, their creative differences, and the enduring legacy of their music. The show balances history and performance beautifully, allowing audiences to both learn and relive the soundtrack of an era.

Israel Bloodgood stepped into the role of Paul Simon with quiet confidence and musical precision. His guitar work was exceptional, anchoring the performance with authenticity while his vocals captured Simon’s introspective storytelling style. Bloodgood didn’t rely on imitation; instead, he honored the spirit of Simon’s artistry, delivering songs like “The Sound of Silence,” “Homeward Bound,” and “Mrs. Robinson” with sincerity and emotional connection.

Opposite him, Trevor Gill-Snow embodied Art Garfunkel with stunning vocal clarity. In fact, my audience neighbor raved about how wonderful his voice was before the first act had even finished, and honestly, I couldn’t have agreed more. His soaring tenor captured that unmistakable ethereal quality Garfunkel is known for, floating effortlessly above the harmonies while still blending seamlessly with Bloodgood’s grounded vocal tone. His performance of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” was a true highlight of the evening, the kind of moment where the audience collectively holds its breath. The purity of tone and emotional vulnerability he brought to the music perfectly captured why Garfunkel’s voice remains so iconic decades later.

What truly elevated the performance was the chemistry between Bloodgood and Gill-Snow. Rather than presenting a simple tribute concert, the pair explored the nuanced relationship between two artists whose collaboration produced extraordinary beauty while navigating personal and creative tensions. Their onstage connection made the storytelling feel intimate and genuine, allowing the audience to witness both harmony and humanity behind the music.

The supporting band deserves enormous praise for recreating the lush folk-rock sound that defined Simon & Garfunkel’s recordings. From their high school early music to the later more popular songs and beyond, the band shifted the styles with ease and honestly looked like they were having a lot of fun. Led by Music Director Marc Encabo, the guys created magic as they layered instrument upon instrument with effortless precision, weaving rich harmonies, crisp percussion, and warm acoustic textures into a soundscape that elevated that honored the spirit of the original recordings while keeping the energy fresh and vibrant. They were amazing!

Equally impressive were the multimedia elements woven throughout the evening. Historical footage and photographs projected behind the performers contextualized the music within the social and political landscape of the time, reminding audiences how deeply these songs resonated during moments of cultural change. Reynolds Performance Hall’s pristine acoustics allowed every harmony and lyrical nuance to shine, creating a warm, immersive atmosphere.

Reynolds Performance Hall continues to bring outstanding touring productions to Conway, and THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY was a shining example of how tribute theatre can transcend nostalgia and become a truly meaningful artistic experience. If you missed this phenomenal performance, don’t worry. There are still six exciting shows remaining in the season, including three productions specially designed to inspire and delight the younger audience members. For more information and tickets, visit their website at https://uca.edu/publicappearances.

If you missed this show but are major fans of Simon and Garfunkel, you can find their tour dates on their website at www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com. According to their website, they have three different tours going on simultaneously. Currently they have a cast in the UK, Netherlands, and the one touring around the US. If you choose to drive, I say wait until they get closer to the beach, like Myrtle Beach or Ft. Lauderdale, but Niagara Falls may be fun in April if it isn’t too cold.

