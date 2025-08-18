Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Who knew I’d gain a new-to-me favorite musical when I went to Red Curtain Theatre in Conway recently?! I walked in thinking about how great of a job my friends generally do here, but I had no idea I got two and a half hours of laughing so hard I had tears! This time around, the Red Curtain brought us SOMETHING ROTTEN! (presented August 1–10), directed by Jeff Ward with music direction by Kayla White and choreography by Ansley Sherman. Honestly, this show had me cackling from start to finish, and I’m still smiling about how great it really was!

For those who haven’t been properly blessed by its brilliance, Something Rotten! is a riotous musical comedy written by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, with music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Set in the 1590s, it follows brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, struggling playwrights who just can’t compete with the swaggering, rockstar-level popularity of William Shakespeare. Desperate for a hit, Nick consults a soothsayer, who advises him to invent something that’s never been done before: a play with singing, dancing, and acting all rolled into one (sound familiar?)! The result is a delicious mashup of Shakespeare, Broadway, and over-the-top parody that pokes fun at theatre history while joyfully celebrating it.

Confession time – I'm not a big fan of seeing a lot of Shakespeare. Grant it, it isn’t summer without watching a few versions, but....eeeehhhh. So, when I heard “God, I Hate Shakespeare” Ben Perry as Nick Bottom immediately one my starry heart eyes! Perry delivered this song with the perfect blend of frustration and eye-rolling disdain toward the Bard. Standing right alongside him was Isaac Udouj as Nigel, the sweet younger brother who actually adores Shakespeare. The push-and-pull between Ben’s explosive energy and Isaac’s wide-eyed admiration was so great, hooking the audience on their sibling dynamic from the start.

If that wasn’t enough, “Will Power” turned the heat all the way up when Shakespeare made his grand entrance. Ben Parrish strutted onto the stage as the Bard himself, oozing charisma and swagger that would make you believe Shakespeare was basically the Mick Jagger of the Renaissance. Parrish leaned into every self-indulgent lyric, sending the crowd into delighted hysterics, which made me fall in love with Shakespeare a little more.

And then came the number that absolutely stole the night: “A Musical.” This was theatre-nerd heaven, and Red Curtain’s production gave it everything it deserved. Ben Perry’s Nick, guided by a wild-eyed Nostradamus, bursts into a full-blown spectacle of singing, dancing, and Broadway parody. With Ansley Sherman’s dazzling choreography, the ensemble lit up the stage with jazz hands, kick lines, and cheeky nods to shows across the musical theatre canon. Perry and Johnny Passmore (as Nostradamus) were a perfect pair here—Passmore’s bizarre “visions” of future musicals turned into laugh-out-loud moments, and his quirky energy made him the biggest surprise laugh of the night.

The leading ladies also made their mark. Logan Wrightham was a powerhouse as Bea Bottom, balancing fierce determination and comedic disguises with scene-stealing charm. Kennedy Reynolds as Portia was absolutely radiant, bringing sweetness, sincerity, and lovely vocals to her romantic moments with Nigel. Their performances grounded the chaos with genuine warmth.

And we can’t forget Daniel Cathers as Brother Jeremiah, Portia’s thunderously strict father. His self-righteous energy and perfectly timed irony stole the scene every time he made an entrance. The contrast between his over-the-top disapproval and Kennedy Reynolds’ hopeful Portia became a running gag the audience never tired of.

The ensemble work was nothing short of fantastic. Every member of the company jumped into the whirlwind of choreography, harmonies, and comedy with full commitment, making the stage feel alive from the first note to the last bow. Whether they were Elizabethan townsfolk, Shakespeare’s adoring fans, or dancers in the over-the-top dream sequences, they brought crisp timing, big personalities, and endless energy. They were as much fun to watch as the leads in the show.

Red Curtain Theatre’s Something Rotten! was everything a comedy musical should be—smart, silly, self-aware, and bursting with joy. The seamless direction by Jeff Ward, the tight musical direction by Kayla White, and the vibrant choreography by Ansley Sherman made the whole production polished, professional, and ridiculously fun. This is definitely in the top running of my favorite shows for the year!

Up next is Willy Wonka Jr and Beetlejuice Jr. To see how you or your budding theatre stars can join this amazing troupe, visit their website at redcurtaintheatre.com.

