Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Wildwood Park For The Arts

Wildwood Park for the Arts is lighting up Little Rock again, quite literally, with Jo Jo Jo JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, Directed by Bevan Keating, Choreographed by Christina Munoz, with Music Direction by Scott Whitfield and Produced by Bruce Rentz, now running through November 23. This beloved Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice musical is already known for its color, charm, and irresistible pop-opera energy, but Wildwood’s production takes the spectacle to a whole new dimension, and, dare I say, Broadway worthy!

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

From the moment you walk into the Cabe Theatre, you know you’re in for something special. The set design is a knockout, blending ancient Egypt with a cosmic-rock-concert vibe that feels both playful and jaw-dropping. The giant pyramid centerstage is the star of the visual world: lined with glowing lights that flicker like a futuristic spacecraft. And then—oh, the reveal!—the doors glide open with theatrical flair, and Joseph emerges like a rockstar making his tour entrance, bathed in beams of gold and smoke. The audience around me audibly gasped. It’s the kind of creative choice that instantly tells you this production is unafraid to go big, bold, and delightfully over the top.

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

At its heart, Joseph tells the biblical story of Jacob’s favorite son, whose prophetic dreams make him the subject of his brothers’ jealousy. After they sell him into slavery, Joseph finds himself navigating wild twists of fate in Egypt. His ability to interpret dreams eventually brings him face-to-face with Pharaoh and catapults him to power. Ultimately, the tale becomes one of forgiveness, family, and the belief that even the darkest moments can lead to brighter futures.

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Micah Patterson as Joseph exudes full-on rockstar energy, gliding out of that glowing pyramid with confidence, vocals that shine, and a magnetic presence that keeps your eyes locked on him. His warmth with the Narrator, vulnerability during “Close Every Door,” and playful charm in the more comedic moments make him a wonderfully dynamic center to the show.

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Amelia Strickland as The Narrator is a radiant guide through the story, her voice warm, clear, and effortlessly expressive as she leads the audience from scene to scene. She anchors the show with a storyteller’s grace, balancing bright enthusiasm with emotional grounding. Her chemistry with Patterson helps fuse the narrative and musical magic into one cohesive, joyful journey.

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

The family dynamic in this production absolutely sparkles, thanks to a powerhouse lineup of performers bringing Joseph’s brothers and father to vibrant life. Tommie Tinker grounds the clan with warmth and authority as Jacob, while the brothers each carve out memorable identities: Tony Merrill as Reuben, Michael Wilson Goodbar as Simeon, Jamie Stewart as Levi, Emily Buchanan as Naphtali, Walt Wenger as Issachar, Braden Lisowe as Asher, Logan Babel as Dan, Ivy McGrew as Zebulon, Kelly Clock as Gad, Austin Bernard as Benjamin, and Evan Hauser delivering a standout turn as Judah. Their chemistry is so much fun to watch and nowhere is that clearer than in the irresistibly catchy “Jacob and Sons,” which bursts with energy, tight harmonies, and crisp character moments. It’s one of those numbers that makes the audience want to bop along in their seats. This entire ensemble is full of entertainers.

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Now, not to outshine all of these pros, but my starry-heart eyes go to little Duke Metzler as Pharaoh Jr. It helps that the Pharaoh scene (led by the wonderfully charismatic Logan Babel) is my personal favorite, but Duke absolutely steals the spotlight in this number. With boundless confidence, adorable swagger, and perfect comedic timing, he matches the big energy of the scene beat for beat. The crowd went wild, cheering, laughing, and loving every second of his pint-sized Elvis moment.

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

This place prides itself on the musicality of its performers, and though the singing truly can’t be outdone, this show is a dancer’s show at heart. The choreography explodes with variety. They have hoedown kicks, Fosse isolations, disco grooves, and even a few acrobatic flips that make the audience cheer. It’s a thrilling reminder that Joseph isn’t just a vocal spectacle; it’s a full-body celebration of movement, rhythm, and style. Every number feels like a new surprise, showcasing the cast’s versatility and Christina Munoz’s genre-hopping imagination.

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Costume Designer Shelly Hall outdid herself on this show. Each scene had its own personality of color, shifting from funky disco brights to earthy western tones to shimmering Egyptian golds, keeping the audience delighted at every turn.

As always, extra points to the live orchestra who literally put the music in musical. Keeping the beat going is Scott Whitfield - Conductor, Mandi Carreiro – Children's Music Director, Max Campbell – Bass, Barry McVinney – Woodwinds, Daniel Olah – Drums/Percussion, Adam Savacool – Keyboards, Matthew Stone – Guitar, and Mary Kay Woolly Young – Woodwinds.

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

With four more performances November 21–23, audiences still have a chance to experience this technicolor triumph. Bring your kids, bring your friends, bring anyone who needs a little joy in their life. Wildwood Park for the Arts has delivered a vibrant, high-octane, breathtakingly fun production that celebrates creativity at full volume. For more information, visit their website at https://www.wildwoodpark.org.

