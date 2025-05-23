Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Red Curtain Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



If you didn’t “Suddenly, Seymour” on stage at The Red Curtain Theatre in Conway between May 2 and 11, you missed a hilariously twisted night of toe-tapping terror. Their production of Little Shop of Horrors (Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman, Music by Alan Menken, and based on the no-budget Roger Corman film from 1960) proved once again that this quirky cult classic still packs a punch right in the "Dentist!" chair.

Little Shop of Horrors follows the story of Seymour Krelborn, a meek floral shop assistant working on skid row, who discovers a mysterious plant he names Audrey II after his secret crush. The plant brings fame and fortune to the struggling shop, but it turns out to have a taste for blood and a voice as smooth as Motown. As Seymour tries to balance love and the ever-growing appetite of his leafy companion, things spiral into pure sci-fi madness. If you saw the movie before the musical, you will notice there are some changes at the end.

Under the direction of Daniel Cathers who clearly knows his way around both comedy and carnivorous flora, this production was delightfully “Skid Row” chic. The set evoked that grungy downtown feel, while still leaving room for the out-of-this-world antics of a very hungry plant. From the moment the doo-wop trio belted the opening notes of “Little Shop of Horrors,” the audience knew they were in for a “Grow For Me” kind of night, watching the show bloom into something weirdly wonderful.

And speaking of that trio: the Urchins—Ronnette (Lemmora Wilson), Crystal (Lyn McKissick), and Chiffon (Tyler Alexander)—were so good they could’ve stepped straight out of a 1960s girl group album cover. Their voices were rich and radiant with tight harmonies. Their chemistry and sassiness made their commentary on the action sparkle like sequins under a streetlight.

At the heart of the story is Seymour, and Avery Shellito was both precious and perfect in the role. With a voice full of longing and a presence that made the audience instantly root for him, Shellito’s performance captured Seymour’s lovable awkwardness and unexpected bravery with sincerity. His rendition of “Grow For Me” was tender and true, and by the time “Suddenly, Seymour” rolled around, he’d completely won us over.

Gracie Folks as Audrey brought charm and a quiet strength to the role. Her “Somewhere That’s Green” was dreamy and touching, making the audience truly hope that she would get her white picket fence.

Ben Parrish absolutely crushed it as Orin Scrivello, DDS. With a manic grin and a twisted laugh, his “Dentist!” number was unhinged in the best way, chewing the scenery (and maybe a molar or two) with reckless, rockabilly abandon. Parrish brought the perfect amount of over-the-top energy, making every moment he was on stage hilariously uncomfortably good.

And anchoring the flower shop with equal parts gruff charm and classic showbiz timing was Kurt Baumann as Mr. Mushnik. His “Mushnik and Son” duet with Seymour was hilarious, and Baumann’s comedic instincts gave the shop a quirky heartbeat that kept things grounded amidst the madness.

And let’s talk about that plant. Audrey II was voiced with devilish flair and silky-smooth charisma by Keiren Minter, who absolutely slayed “Feed Me (Git It).” His vocals oozed charm and menace in equal measure, making it impossible not to root for the root. My starry-heart eyes go straight to Minter—he was so dreamy, even from inside a plant. You could almost hear Audrey II purring, “I Am Invincible,” and with Keiren’s voice behind it, we believed it.

The ensemble rounded out the show with strong vocals and infectious energy that filled the room like sunshine through a greenhouse window. I loved it! This show is easily in my top favorites at Red Curtain! I can’t wait to see what’s next. For more information about what’s going on at the Red Curtain, visit their website at https://www.redcurtaintheatre.com.

