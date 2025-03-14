Review: INTO THE WOODS at The Royal Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I have loved Into the Woods ever since I saw the 1987 production on PBS. The way it mashed up all those fairy tales into one story completely blew my mind — and then when most of the characters died, I couldn’t believe it. It was wild. Honestly, I still think it’s wild, and I’m still obsessed. So, when I heard that my favorite, Bob Bidewell, was directing this Stephen Sondheim classic (Book by James Lapine) at The Royal Theatre in Benton — playing through Sunday, March 16 — I knew I was ready to go back Into the Woods.

Photo Credit: Matthew Burns Photography

Into the Woods follows several familiar storybook characters who are all searching for something more in life. Cinderella dreams of going to the ball, Jack and his mother desperately need money, the Baker and his wife hope to lift a curse preventing them from having children, Little Red Riding Hood sets off for her grandmother’s house, and the Witch is on a quest for a powerful potion. Act One follows these intertwining stories as their wishes come true — but Act Two reveals the consequences of their choices. The second act takes a darker turn, showing that "happily ever after" isn’t always what it seems. While the ending has its somber moments, the show is filled with humor, memorable music, and a meaningful message. After all, you can’t go wrong with Stephen Sondheim — and Into the Woods remains one of his finest works.

Jaydon Clark

Photo Credit: Matthew Burns Photography

Now when I heard the rumor that Bidewell was “reimagining” the musical, I had no idea what that meant, but I was intrigued....afterall, a musical is a musical....right? Ok, so normally, the narrator is played by a guy who doubles as the old man. I have seen a version where the narrator was a woman, but this one took it a step farther. This time, the narrator is a young boy, played by the incredible Jaydon Clark, who is telling the story as if he is imagining it in his mind after he has a fight with his father. Then at the end when you find out that his father is......oh wait....never mind. I’m not telling you. You need to go see the show. Anyway, it’s all a great surprise, with a nice little twist, and I loved it. Watching Jaydon is always a treat, and I am his newest biggest fan!

Marcia McConkie, J. Kirt Thomas

Photo Credit: Matthew Burns Photography

Another performer I also enjoy following is J. Kirt Thomas, who takes on the role of the Baker — and, as expected, nailed it. He brings such vibrant energy to his characters, making each performance feel fresh and engaging. Thomas has a knack for drawing audiences in, and his portrayal of the determined yet vulnerable Baker was no exception.

Thomas’ partner, Marcia McConkie, as the Baker’s Wife is a perfect match. Their chemistry on stage feels effortless, making their relationship both believable and deeply moving. McConkie brings warmth, wit, and a grounded presence to the role, creating a dynamic partnership that drives much of the show's emotional core. Together, they make a captivating duo that’s a joy to watch.

Collier Rhodes, Mark Kennedy

Photo Credit: Matthew Burns Photography

Mark Kennedy as Jack captured the character's youthful innocence and earnestness beautifully. His performance brought a sense of wonder and sincerity to the role, making Jack's journey — from naïve dreamer to brave adventurer — especially compelling. His chemistry with his mother, played by Amelia Strickland, added another layer of heart to the story. Their interactions felt authentic, with Strickland bringing a mix of exasperation and deep love to the role of Jack’s mother.

Mia Williams

Photo Credit: Matthew Burns Photography

I am enjoying watching Mia Williams grow as an actress. In this production, she brought Little Red Riding Hood to life with a delightful mix of sass, spunk, and curiosity. Williams nailed the character's sharp wit and fearless attitude, adding plenty of humor to her scenes, while capturing Little Red’s emotional growth as she faced unexpected dangers.

Ashley Merrill

Photo Credit: Matthew Burns Photography

Ashley Merrill as Cinderella was enchanting. She brought a lovely blend of grace and vulnerability to the role. Her interactions with her stepmother, played by the amazing Jamie Boshears, and her stepsisters, Florinda and Lucinda, played by Izzy Hammonds and Sarah Martinez, added delightful tension and humor to the show. Boshears brought just the right amount of wicked charm to the role of the stepmother, while Hammonds and Martinez shone as the hilariously spoiled and self-absorbed stepsisters.

Alexandra Rose Vigil, Erin Martinez Warner

Photo Credit: Matthew Burns Photography

The transition Erin Martinez Warner made from powerful Witch to beautiful Witch was captivating. She commanded the stage with her fierce presence and commanding vocals in the first act, portraying the Witch’s intensity and bitterness with remarkable depth. When she transformed into her stunning new form, Warner seamlessly shifted her performance, bringing elegance and vulnerability to the character.

Still, even though Warner’s Witch was the bad guy (not counting the giant), her love for her daughter Rapunzel, played by Alexandra Rose Vigil, was undeniably real. Their scenes together were some of the most emotionally charged in the show, with Warner’s Witch showing a deep, protective tenderness despite her harsh exterior. Vigil’s portrayal of Rapunzel added an extra layer of vulnerability, and the complexity of their relationship — a mix of devotion, control, and longing — was beautifully captured.

Chase Albaugh, Steven McConkie

Photo Credit: Matthew Burns Photography

Out of all the different scenes, my favorite interactions are between Cinderella’s Prince, played by Steven McConkie, and Rapunzel’s Prince, played by Chase Albaugh. Their egotistical, self-absorbed banter is absolutely hilarious, and McConkie and Albaugh have fantastic chemistry that brings out the absurdity of their characters’ attitudes.

You do not want to miss this show, or the next one as well. The cast list is posted on The Royal Players Facebook page, and I’m super excited for this show. For more information, visit their website at https://www.theroyaltheatre.org.

Greg Blacklaw

Photo Credit: Matthew Burns Photography

CAST

Jaydon Clark, J. Kirt Thomas, Marcia McConkie, Ashley Merrill, Mark Kennedy, Amelia Strickland, Jamie Boshears, Izzy Hammonds, Sarah Martinez, Greg Campbell, Kaye Knight, Seth Nuss, Collier Rhodes, Chloe Luna, Gabriella Martinez, Judy Trice, Mia Williams, Erin Martinez Warner, Kaede Wilson, Alexandra Rose Vigil, Greg Blacklaw, Steven McConkie, Chase Albaugh.

Support for the Royal Players is provided, in part, by the Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism, and the National Endowment of the Arts

CREATIVE TEAM

Stage/Music Directed by Bob Bidewell

Assistant Director by Braden Lisowe

Choreography by Edgar Hall

Stage Managed by Emma Rose Boone

Stage Crew Jason Curtis

Produced by Susie Goldman, Michelle Griffis, and Amy Armstrong

Costume Design by Michelle Alverio

Lighting Design by Matthew Burns

Set Design by Greg Blacklaw and Bob Bidewell

Scenic Design by Shelli Goldthorpe, Angie Neufer, and Amy Palmer

Lighting Tech-Jackson Blome

Sound Tech Nate Palmer

Photographer Matthew Burns Photography

Media Rep Carissa A. Lumpkins

