Feature: BROADWAY BOUND AWARDS at Robinson Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Broadway Bound Awards of Central Arkansas, presented by Celebrity Attractions in partnership with Argenta Contemporary Theatre, is proud to honor the next generation of musical theatre stars with an opportunity of a lifetime.

The winners of the first annual competition have been announced: Sascha Bass and Collin Carlton, both representing Pulaski Academy, will go on to represent Central Arkansas at The National High School Musical Theatre Awards®—better known as The Jimmy Awards®—in New York City on June 23, 2025.

Collin Carlton, who portrayed Alfred/White Rabbit/March Hare in Alice by Heart, is deeply honored to be selected. A junior at Pulaski Academy, Collin is involved in the school’s performing arts program and is also a State Champion wrestler. He is a member of the Pre-Professional Company at both The Arkansas Repertory Theatre and Argenta Contemporary Theatre. His favorite past roles include Charlie in Willy Wonka Jr. (Arkansas Rep), Crutchie in Newsies (Wildwood Park for the Arts), Evan in 13: The Musical (The Studio Theatre), and Ralphie in A Christmas Story on the Broadway National Tour. He also had the exciting opportunity to perform at the Boston Tree Lighting. Collin shares his heartfelt gratitude to his family, friends, and teachers for their constant encouragement and belief in his passion for performing.

Sascha Bass, who played the title role of Alice in Alice by Heart, is thrilled to be part of the Broadway Bound Awards’ inaugural year. A sophomore at Pulaski Academy, Sascha is active in both the performing arts program and the school’s dance team. She is also a member of the Pre-Professional Company with Argenta Contemporary Theatre and The Rep. Her favorite stage credits include Alice in Alice by Heart (Pulaski Academy), Sandy in Grease (Argenta Contemporary Theatre), Rusty in Footloose (The Royal Theatre), and Bridget in Bring It On (Argenta Contemporary Theatre). She is incredibly thankful for the support of her family, friends, and teachers, who continue to encourage her to dream big.

As the first program of its kind in Central Arkansas, The Broadway Bound Awards, hosted by Chris Kane, celebrates excellence in high school musical theatre. Performers were adjudicated throughout the course of a five-day intensive, which began Thursday, May 1st, leading up to the show on Monday, May 5 at Robinson Center in Little Rock. Guiding them through the process were Teaching Artists Skye Scott, Allison Stodola Wilson, and Christian Waldron. Scoring rubrics took into account vocal ability, acting ability, dance ability, and overall stage presence.

TOP 6 FINALIST IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

LEAD ACTOR CATEGORY

Collin Carlton - Pulaski Academy

AJ Johnson - Bryant High School

Conner Moyer - Conway High School

LEAD ACTRESS CATEGORY

Sascha Bass - Pulaski Academy

Jadyn Daniels - Hot Springs World Class High School

Liv Robertson - Bryant High School

Five additional students received special accolades at the event:

Spirit of Broadway – Liv Robertson (Bryant High School)

Rising Star – Lucy Beaumont (Little Rock Central High School)

Director’s Award for Vocal Excellence – Annie Zimmerman (Episcopal Collegiate)

Director’s Award for Choreography – John Sullivan (Hot Springs World Class High School)

Director’s Award for Theatrical Performance – Eli Lancaster (North Little Rock High School)

The Broadway Bound Awards marks a significant step forward in recognizing and investing in young artists and sets the stage for a bright future in the performing arts—right here in Central Arkansas. By providing access to professional mentorship, national exposure, and a platform to showcase their talents, this program empowers students to pursue their artistic dreams while strengthening the cultural fabric of our community.

"It was truly a remarkable night," Judge Caelon Colbert said. "I’ve been watching the Jimmy Awards since I was a teenager so I was very enthusiastic when ACT reached out to me about being involved. It’s rare that we get to celebrate educational theatre in Central Arkansas. Highlighting not only the students’ powerful talent but the impactful work educators around here was really amazing. You could feel the love wafting throughout that entire building the whole night! We need to give the same love to educational theatre that we’re giving to our professional and community theaters."

Broadway Bounds Awards would like to thank their sponsors, Pinnacle Structures/Will & Karla Feland, Landers Toyota, the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, Savannah College of Art and Design, Custom XM, Blackberry Market and Rock ‘n Roll Sushi for investing in these stars of tomorrow.

About the Jimmy Awards

The Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) program impacts approximately 150,000 students who participate in 55 regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships since its launch in 2009. Presented by The Broadway League Foundation, Inc., the NHSMTA invites two nominees from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a rigorous theatre intensive that includes coaching sessions, training, and rehearsals led by some of Broadway’s most accomplished professionals. Nominees will spend ten days in New York City from Friday, June 13, 2025, through Tuesday, June 24, 2025, and their experience will culminate in an extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. The sixteenth annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 23, 2025, at the Minskoff Theatre. For more information, please visit www.JimmyAwards.com.

About Celebrity Attractions

Since 1998, Celebrity Attractions has been a part of Central Arkansas community and presents it Broadway Season at Robinson Center. Now a part of ATG Entertainment, the Tulsa-based company has become a nationally recognized leader in the Broadway industry by presenting Broadway Seasons in a three-state region, serving in key roles in Broadway trade organizations and associate producing over 30 Broadway Shows. Celebrity Attractions has built highly successful Broadway Seasons in Little Rock and is proud to have an average annual impact on the local economy of more than $40 million. Celebrity Attractions is committed to presenting the Best of Broadway and more and enriching the communities they serve.

About Argenta Contemporary Theatre

Located in the heart of North Little Rock’s Argenta Arts District, Argenta Contemporary Theatre serves as a centerpiece of a vibrant artistic community. From crowd-pleasing musicals to new works and theatrical classics, there is truly something for everyone to love on the ACT stage. Argenta Contemporary Theatre also coordinates educational programs for all ages, and hosts community and cultural events. Founded in 2010 by Vincent Insalaco and Judy Tenenbaum, Argenta Contemporary Theatre strives to bring performance and participation in the arts to Central Arkansas now, and for generations to come.

About the Judges

SKYE SCOTT is best known for his long term run in the show JERSEY BOYS, where he starred as Bob Crewe in the Off Broadway production at New World Stages in NYC, as well as on the Broadway National Tour. He starred in the show MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET in the 1st National Tour/Las Vegas companies. Skye originated the role of Mark in LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE at the Wallis in Beverly Hills where he can also be heard on the original Los Angeles cast recording. He has also performed in Toronto, Baltimore, and regionally all over the country. He has opened for Grammy Winner Pitbull in Miami. He was a Co-Founder and Co-Creator of the musical group The Uptown Boys, and his debut EP - GET BACK is available on all music platforms. Film and TV: Summer Nuts, American Teen, Frozen on Broadway: First Look. Skye has a BFA in Drama from Carnegie Mellon University.

ALLISON STODOLA WILSON is a Little Rock native and grew up dancing here in Little Rock at Shuffles and Ballet II. After graduating from Mount St. Mary Academy, she attended Butler University, in Indianapolis, IN and received her BFA in Dance Performance. She has trained with Anne Reinking, at the Anne Reinking Broadway Theatre Project as well as the American Ballet Theatre and the Joffrey Ballet. Allison spent many years performing with the The Radio City Christmas Spectacular and was part of the original Moscow cast of the Broadway show 42nd Street. She was also the dance captain aboard The Holland America Cruise line before coming back home and settling down here in Little Rock. She has performed in and choreographed many shows locally here at the Argenta Contemporary Theatre. In addition to performing at ACT, she also has performed locally at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre and has performed in and choreographed for Ballet Arkansas’s The Nutcracker. She is a full time instructor and director of tap, ballet, jazz and musical theatre at Shuffles & Ballet II.

CAELON COLBERT is a proud graduate of Arkansas State University, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Theatre in 2021. He has continued his training through the prestigious Actor Therapy program, studying under Broadway talents Lindsey Mendez and Ryan Scott Oliver. Caelon currently serves in an administrative role with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s School of Literary & Performing Arts. He also works as a resident performing arts teaching artist at the Benson/McAdams Argenta Contemporary Theatre, is the Associate Artistic Director at Actor’s Theatre of Little Rock, recently worked as the Artistic Fellow at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre and is currently a co-host of the Spotlight Cabaret series at both Argenta Contemporary Theatre and The Joint. He likes to direct productions marked by bold vision and inclusive storytelling. Follow his journey: @caeloncolbert

EBONY MITCHELL proudly served as Miss Arkansas 2022, representing the state at the Miss America Competition. She is a dedicated professional from Harrison, Arkansas, graduating from the University of Central Arkansas in December 2019 with a degree in Business Marketing and went on to earn a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in Health Administration from John Brown University in May 2022. Over the past nine years, she has worked tirelessly to raise awareness about online safety, collaborating with the Arkansas Department of Education and elected officials to provide crucial training for educators and students across the state. In recognition of her dedication, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed Ebony to the Arkansas 250 Commission. Currently, Ebony serves as the Director of External Affairs for the Arkansas Advanced Energy Association, where she continues to make a meaningful impact in the community and beyond.

WILL TRICE is the Executive Director of the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, where he oversees thestrategic, marketing & fundraising, and finance & administrative functions of the State’s flagship professional theatre. Prior to his appointment at The Rep, Trice served as a producer for nearly 30 productions on Broadway, the West End, and National Tours. He is a three-time Tony Award-winner for All The Way, the Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf; and Porgy and Bess. He was also nominated for five Tony Awards for his work on Fiddler on the Roof; The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Wolf Hall, You Can’t Take It With You, The Glass Menagerie, and Gore Vidal’s The Best Man. He holds degrees from Southern Methodist and Northwestern Universities and is a graduate of Little Rock Central High School.

Comments