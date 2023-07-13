Experience the Gothic Romance of I HAUNT YOU at the Melonlight Ballroom in Arkansas

I HAUNT YOU: Arkansas' critically acclaimed gothic romance has its sights set on New York.

Melonlight Productions, the arts organization of the Melonlight Ballroom in downtown Eureka Springs, Arkansas, has been presenting theatre and dance-oriented pieces at its spacious theatre-in-the-round for years. Their flagship production, I Haunt You, has been a crowd pleaser for two full seasons, but lately that crowd is growing - and from other areas.

"I'm thrilled - even a bit shocked," says Emily Ulibarri, Co-Founder of MELONLIGHT BALLROOM and one of the two stars of I Haunt You, "praise is rolling in - from other states and even counties," she exclaimed. "we've been presenting quality works for over a decade," Raymond Ulibarri, her partner in life and art chimed in, "but there's something special about I Haunt You."

I Haunt You is a gothic love story that spans a century. It is the story of three couples (all played by the Ulibarris) embroiled in erotic - and frightening - situations. One might surmise these are intertwined as two lovers reincarnated over and over until their business is finished; maybe these are parables of how much things change and yet stay the same, but in all suppositions, this comical, frightening, and romantic full length two-act production (with an intermission) immerses their audiences in gorgeous costuming, skillful acting, and mesmerizing movement.

With another season of performances at the ready, the Ulibarris have their sights set on bringing this production to New York.

"We are actively in development to transport the production off-Broadway - as early as late 2023," Emily purports; "this is more feasible than we thought as we crunched the numbers and realized how inexpensive it will be for us to do so," Raymond continued. The show was initially designed for an intimate setting with intentionally limited seating and accessible production values making it an easy production in their home theatre and - now they discover - an easy move to more visible venues.

The third season of I Haunt You will be playing at the Melonlight Ballroom, 2 Pine St, Eureka Springs, AR. All shows begin at 7pm, doors open at 6:30pm, September 2 - October 28

More info and tickets at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2253180®id=105&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.melonlight.com%2Fi-haunt-you?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1