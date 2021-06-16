Wynn Las Vegas Announces Additional Lionel Richie Performance At Encore Theater

Due to popular demand, the legendary Lionel Richie will perform an additional show at Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater this fall. The newly added show will take place Friday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. and will kick off Richie's "Back to Las Vegas!" residency which runs on select dates from Sept. 10 - Nov. 6, 2021. Tickets for the Sept. 10 performance go on sale today, June 16 at 10 a.m. PT.

Ticket Information:

Performance Dates: Sept. 10-11, 24-25; Oct. 1-2, 27, 29; Nov. 3, 5-6; 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, May 21, 2021; 10 a.m. PT

Price: $69.95-$350 plus applicable fees

Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Call Center (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com

In addition to the extra show date, the previously scheduled Saturday, Oct. 30 show has been moved to Saturday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. Tickets for all previously announced shows are on sale now.

Richie released his latest album, Hello From Las Vegas, on Capitol Records on Aug. 16, 2019, placing him at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart. The collection marks Richie's first release on Capitol Records and features Richie performing material from throughout his career, including beloved songs from his solo albums ("Hello," "Dancing On The Ceiling" and "Truly") and his time with The Commodores, where he developed a groundbreaking style that defied genre categories. In addition to his latest release, Richie can be seen as a judge on the popular primetime TV show "American Idol" on ABC.

For more information, visit www.LionelRichie.com.