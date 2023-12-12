Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Wackadoo! Emmy- Winning Phenomenon BLUEY Brings First Live Stage Show To The Smith Center

Bluey's Big Play Brings the Beloved Heeler Family to The Smith Center

Dec. 12, 2023

Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes and alert the grannies! It's time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to The Smith Center on August 10 and 11, 2024 with the Bluey live show, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show! 

The Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series, which airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel and Disney+, will be “taking the show on the road” to The Smith Center with four shows:

Saturday, August 10 @ 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.
Sunday, August 11 @ 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Tickets for all four performances go on sale December 15 at 10 a.m. at Click Here or by calling 702-749-2000. Ticket prices start at $29.

All Smith Center family programming is sponsored by UMC Children's Hospital.

Fans of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli as they've never seen them before, as the Heelers embark on their very first live theater show in the U.S. featuring puppetry, live actors and iconic sets. Based on an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show also contains new music by Bluey composer Joff Bush.

“After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. “We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America.”

Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co. The stage show enjoyed much success in its home market of Australia, where it premiered in Bluey's hometown Brisbane and went on to play 447 times across 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House.


Recommended For You