WABI SABI Returns To Open-Door Playhouse Starting June 25

Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is reviving a favorite play, Wabi Sabi,, starting June 25, 2024 online at http://opendoorplayhouse.org

During the month of June (Pride Month), Open-Door Playhouse will include in its programming plays that focus on the stories of LGBTQ characters.

In Wabi Sabi, friends from the past reconnect in high school in this bittersweet library conversation. What does it mean to accept ourselves, and each other?

Bernadette Armstrong directs Franco Machado and Whitton Frank.

Rachael Carnes is the playwright. Her full-length plays include Binders, Windberry Creek, At Winter's Edge, Girl vs. Troll, and more. She is a graduate of Reed College. She is an Ambassador for Dramatists Guild of America and a member of the League of Professional Women in Theatre.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org.

